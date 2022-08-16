ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

More new hires at SPS board meeting

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago

A number of new hires were again approved this week by the Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education.

Similar to last week’s approvals, this week’s new hires also included former teachers and students who were returning to the district.

Robin Kubasiak will return to the district as a math teacher at Sturgis High School. She previously taught math and science at Sturgis Public Schools for 21 years.

Jackeline Garcia and Megan Watkins are SHS grads who will now work for the district. Garcia will teach fourth grade at Eastwood Elementary and Watkins will be an ELA teacher at Sturgis Middle School.

New hires also include Whitney Bast (SMS art), Joseph Gonzalez (SMS science), Charles Long (SMS wood shop) and Justin Pazdera (SMS social studies).

Board member Gwen Donmyer commented on the fact that so many former teachers and students return to the district.

“It says a lot about us,” she said.

The board also heard from Mindy Cardiel and students in Youth in Government about their program and upcoming field trips. One three-day trip needed board approval and that was granted. The group also said they’ll be looking for sponsors from the community for that trip.

The board also approved student and parent handbooks.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal:

