After a long wait and a lot of hype, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event is finally here. Assets containing the Capsule Corp logo were found last month after an update and just yesterday the trailer leaked slightly ahead of schedule, but now the event is finally here and you can sink your teeth into all the new content, which is available until August 30.
Ok, so it’s not Dragon Ball Z specifically but layoff. The fine folks at Fortnite have finally revealed when and where you can get the Dragon Ball characters coming to the game. The when is Aug. 16 2022, and the where is…well it’s Fortnite, duh. The outfits...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its fanbase knows no limits. Whether new or old, fans will do whatever they can to represent their favorite characters, and that includes epic LEGO builds. One netizen proved as much recently with a special build, and it just so happens to include over 9000 pieces.
Polygon
Epic Games has officially unveiled the Dragon Ball crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Aug. 16 — and it’s a big one. There’s more here than even yesterday’s fairly extensive leak suggested. Across a short trailer, a gameplay video (which was the basis of yesterday’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook
Today, the Internet has little to talk about that's not Son Goku. Thanks to Epic Games and Toei Animation, the pop culture crossover of our dreams has become a reality. Dragon Ball x Fortnite went live today after weeks spent speculating. And now, social media has been overtaken by Goku and his sweet, sweet dance moves.
Gamespot
Farlight Games, the publisher behind Dislyte, has announced a new medieval fantasy RTS mobile game: Call of Dragons. In Call of Dragons, players will lead an army of wyverns and dragons across what Farlight refers to as a "massive, infinitely zoomable battlefield." Along with real-time strategy mechanics, players will also...
The Dragon Ball Vs Naruto rivalry will never end, not even in Fortnite. The world of Dragon Ball is huge. The world of Naruto is huge. Both franchises defined generations for fans. For Dragon Ball, it was the Z franchise that helped turn Cartoon Network into a powerhouse. That, Gundam Wing and other late-80s, early 90s anime imports that are. For Naruto, they brought anime to Saturday mornings and became a massive hit. Naruto’s turn on broadcast television was probably only second to Pokemon.
IGN
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power-ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in a battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Gamespot
How To COMPLETE ALL DRAGON BALL Z POWER UNLEASHED QUESTS in Fortnite! (Free Rewards Challenges) Click right here for a tutorial↓↓↓https://shrinke.me/0qCXNa.
Gamespot
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Gamespot
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Fortnite has brought in the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud but how do they play?. Fortnite has had a pretty lackluster class of weapons and mythic in Chapter 3, Season 3. Sure, the DMR is great and the Darth Vader lightsaber doesn’t suck, but the Charge SMG isn’t anything to write home about and the rest of the lineup of stuff is just lackluster, to say the least. They have tried to rectify that by bringing in more rifles and that’s helped but it’s been bare bones this season.
Former Avalanche boss Christofer Sundberg let slip a few details about the project in an interview with MinnMax. Bad news came for Marvel fans yesterday when we learnt that Avalanche Studios—the maker of Just Cause—was working on an Iron Man game ten years ago, but it ended up being canned due to "company politics".
Gamespot
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
Kame House is the latest point of interest in the new Fortnite x Dragon Ball event (opens in new tab), which runs until September 17. As part of the new Power Unleashed challenges, you'll need to visit a familiar training location. This training location is, of course, Kame House, which doubles as a hiding spot from opponents if the area is quiet.
Gamespot
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Collider
If you had or were a child during the late 90s and early 00s, you’re bound to have seen Son Goku and his super saiyan friends and family pop up on one of your screens. If you are or have been a fan, however, it’s possible that you are more than familiar not only with the colorful characters from the Akira Toriyama universe, but also with some of the overdone tropes of the anime series, which has been on the air for the better part of the last 30+ years. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is well aware of that legacy, and uses that mileage to its advantage. Fan or not, it’s safe to say you’ll have fun with it.
