College Sports

On3.com

Todd McShay ranks Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of 2022 college football season

The 2023 NFL Draft is a ways away, but Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his eyes to next April. With a bevy of fantastic quarterbacks and ferocious defensive talents, McShay crafted his Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season, and it’s filled with athletes brimming with potential. From Alabama teammates Bryce Young and Will Anderson to SEC rivals like Jalen Carter of Georgia, there were some wonderfully difficult choices to make.
NFL
247Sports

USC football: Lincoln Riley evaluates first scrimmage, Caleb Williams, Trojans' expectations

USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ranking USC football’s top-10 transfers ahead of 2022 season

After the NCAA instated a one-time transfer exemption rule change last April that allows any Division I athlete to transfer without having to sit out a season or lose a year of eligibility, along with the institution of Name, Image and Likeness rules, an unprecedented marketplace was created for team-building in college football.
NFL

