The 2023 NFL Draft is a ways away, but Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his eyes to next April. With a bevy of fantastic quarterbacks and ferocious defensive talents, McShay crafted his Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season, and it’s filled with athletes brimming with potential. From Alabama teammates Bryce Young and Will Anderson to SEC rivals like Jalen Carter of Georgia, there were some wonderfully difficult choices to make.
Jayden Daniels is expected by many to be the new starting quarterback for the LSU football team this season. But some fans of Daniels' previous team, Arizona State, evidently have some hard feelings for the QB and the way he suddenly departed Tempe for Baton Rouge after last season. ...
USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
The quarterback debate at Arizona State is over and it ended the way most thought it would. Florida transfer Emory Jones has been named the starter for the Sun Devils' Sept. 1 regular season opener against Northern Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium. The announcement was made by head coach Herm Edwards after Thursday's...
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Tuesday before practice about tight end Mike Martinez leaving the program, some walk-ons who are now on scholarship, the UC Regents meeting and more.
After the NCAA instated a one-time transfer exemption rule change last April that allows any Division I athlete to transfer without having to sit out a season or lose a year of eligibility, along with the institution of Name, Image and Likeness rules, an unprecedented marketplace was created for team-building in college football.
Thursday, Aug. 18 Boys Golf LOUDONVILLE 179, TUSLAW 182 Loudonville picked up a nonleague dual win over Tuslaw. Medalist Isaac Gessner led the Redbirds with a 41, while Chandeler Gribble and Judah Layton both added a 42. This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: PREP ROUNDUP: Loudonville boys golf beats Tuslaw in nonleague dual
