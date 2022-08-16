The Big Apple is getting its very own cannabis museum this coming winter, thanks to the former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey. The businessman is said to have signed a 10-year lease for a historic SoHo building at 427 Broadway and Howard Street, which he plans to turn into a 30,000-square-foot marijuana museum dubbed The House of Cannabis, reported The Real Deal.

