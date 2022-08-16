Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension wild blueberry course registration closes Aug. 26
University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a five-week online course about wild blueberry production for beginning and established farmers starting Aug. 30 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. The class meets every Tuesday and Thursday for 10 sessions through Sept. 29. Wild Blueberry Production: A Five-Week Course for Beginning Farmers is...
umaine.edu
Diving into student research at the Summer 2022 SEA Fellows Symposium
Diving into student research at the Summer 2022 SEA Fellows Symposium. Beals, Maine — Twenty-five students from 15 universities nationwide presented their summer marine research at the sixth annual Science for Economic Impact and Application (SEA) Fellows Symposium, held this year at the Downeast Institute (DEI) in Beals, Maine. More than 50 people, including students and their family members; researchers; local municipal leaders and other community members; and marine professionals, attended the Aug. 9 symposium.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
newscentermaine.com
Former dumping ground becomes wildlife sanctuary in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about. Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s,...
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
WMTW
Hometown Maine: The community looking to be the next big biking destination
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — “Mountain biking is an insanely popular sport throughout the country and Maine has seen a lot of growth in communities across the state,” Rodney Folsom with Moosehead Outdoor Alliance said. Folsom is just one of the many local mountain bike enthusiasts confident that...
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
umaine.edu
Three UMaine players among National Collegiate Rugby’s 2021–22 Scholastic All Americans
National Collegiate Rugby named three athletes from the University of Maine Men’s Rugby Team as 2021–22 Scholastic All Americans. Griffin McDevitt of Sandwich, Massachusetts; Nick Mills of Chelsea, Maine; and Matthew Sande from Shrewbeury, Massachusetts were among the 472 players from more than 140 schools selected for the annual program, created to recognize high academic performers in collegiate rugby. According to the organization, these athletes have maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher during the academic year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Rain Will the Nor’easter Bring to Aroostook County, Maine?
They’re calling it a Nor’easter with rain and stormy weather coming into northern Maine Wednesday and Thursday. Is it Normal to have a Nor’easter in the summer? No, we usually see these kinds of conditions in the Fall and Winter. What Exactly is a Nor’easter?. According...
wabi.tv
‘Completely disgraceful’: Millinocket town officials help clear tent encampment on multi-use trail
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - “Completely disgraceful” -that’s what Millinocket town officials are saying after a tent encampment was found on a popular multi-use trail in town. Town officials helped clear a tent encampment on what’s known as the “Monkey Trails” in Millinocket Tuesday. Officials...
umaine.edu
UMaine News
Samantha Hegmann-Wary, associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator at the University of Maine, has been named UMaine interim athletic director, effective Sept. 1. She will serve through the national search to fill the permanent position held by Ken Ralph, who has been named athletic director at Southwestern...
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – August 1 – 14
Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the first two weeks of August. Summaries may be minimally edited. Driver Arrested in Mapleton For Illegally Attached Plates. On August 1st, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
foxbangor.com
Presque Isle man sentenced for drug trafficking
BANGOR- A Presque Isle man will serve 4 years behind bars for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. Conner Clark, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to methamphetamine in November 2021. According to court records, Clark and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Comments / 0