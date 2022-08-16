Read full article on original website
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
Weber Shares Are On Fire Today: What's Going On?
Weber Inc WEBR shares are heating up Thursday on above-average volume as traders circle high short interest in the name across social media platforms. The outdoor cooking company is trending in several places. The stock was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check. Weber was also among the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Rising After Hours
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Cisco said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was flat year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.73...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Walmart, Gap, Nordstrom And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 240 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. BioAtla, Inc. BCAB gained 48.4% to settle at $11.87. BioAlta recently reported Q2 earnings results. SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT shares jumped...
Perficient Director Makes $127K Stock Purchase
Romil Bahl, Director at Perficient PRFT, reported a large insider buy on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bahl purchased 1,448 shares of Perficient. The total transaction amounted to $127,525. Perficient...
Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Why Cisco Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Cisco said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was flat year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.73 billion, according to...
Globant: Q2 Earnings Insights
Globant GLOB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Globant beat estimated earnings by 2.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $1.19. Revenue was up $124.00 million from the same period last...
Where Owens-Corning Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Owens-Corning OC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials and more
Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell on Thursday, Aug. 18. Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of the struggling retailer fell about 38% after activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed that he had completely exited his position. Cohen had said in a filing earlier this week that intended to sell his shares and call options.
Recap: Cisco Systems Q4 Earnings
Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same...
Apple, IBM Get CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, While This Stock Popped Nearly 1% In Seconds
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
