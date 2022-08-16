Read full article on original website
Solar power in Maine
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human health
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Larger than life road trip
Harold "Ollie" Parker
Harold “Ollie” Parker
Harold “Ollie” Parker, 90, died June 21, 2022, at his home in Bar Harbor. He was born May 29, 1932, in Fall River, Mass., the son of John A. and Rose M. (Paquin) Parker. Ollie, as he was known, was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a longtime resident of Bar Harbor.
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
mdislander.com
To the Editor: Your contribution will make a difference
We who live and work in Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Island are on the threshold of seeing something great happen in our community – the expansion of the Jesup Memorial Library. This project will greatly serve present and future generations of all of us who call Bar Harbor and MDI home.
mdislander.com
Arts Glances: Art opening, craft fair, talks & demos
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Artemis Gallery is holding its sixth opening of the season on Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. Featured artists include photographer Olga Merrill, acrylic painter Christopher O’Connor, painter and printmaker Mary Prince and oil painter Judy Taylor. A portion of sales from the show will...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
mdislander.com
State of Maine: Tourism not a one-size-fits all issue for Downeast communities
Tourism has been a bit of a roller coaster over the last few years. The year 2019 saw 37 million visitors come to Maine. In 2020, hit hard by the pandemic, tourist visitation was down about 27 percent. Cruise ship visits ceased. The Canadian border was closed. The summer of...
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
mdislander.com
Winter Harbor hosts 58th annual Lobster Boat Race
WINTER HARBOR — Crowds gathered at the dock in Winter Harbor on Saturday for the start of the 58th annual lobster boat race hosted by the town. The races ran during the Winter Harbor Lobster Festival, which held a crafts fair at the fire station and lobster dinners at the Masonic Lodge.
newscentermaine.com
Former dumping ground becomes wildlife sanctuary in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about. Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s,...
Bangor Teacher Selected As One Of The Top Educators In US & Canada
One of Bangor's own educators is being honored on a National level for her work in education. According to Raymond Phinney of the Bangor School Department, Mrs. Kristy Dube from the Downeast School in Bangor has been chosen by Norwegian Cruiseline as a 'Giving Joy Top 100 Educator'. Dube works as a Math Coach/Interventionist at the school. She is being recognized specifically for her work providing students with schoolwide educational resources to keep them building up a strong educational foundation through the pandemic.
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
mdislander.com
Oberlin organist to perform in Bar Harbor
BAR HARBOR — The third concert of the 2022 Summer Organ Recital Series at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church will take place on Friday, Aug. 19, featuring Katherine Johnson performing the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Florence Price and Ethel Smyth. . Johnson is a senior in the organ department at...
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
mdislander.com
To the Editor: Using my common sense
What I know is what I read in the paper. I have not done any research. I have very few facts. I will try and use some common sense. Over the years, we know about the many people who are involved with their ideas: the public, the ocean line companies, the lawyers, the Town Council, the environmentalists, the hired consultants and the Bar Harbor businesses. It is all about a logical common-sense compromise. No one is right. No one is wrong. This conglomerate of people must make a compromised decision now before any more money and time is wasted on talk, talk, talk.
mdislander.com
Liebow hired to consult on restructuring school system
BAR HARBOR — Rob Liebow, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System (MDIRSS) from 2004 to 2012, has been hired as a consultant to the school board committee that is exploring options for changing the way the system is structured. His hiring is the latest development in...
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
mdislander.com
Jesup to hold reimagined book sale Aug. 20
BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is having a reimagined book sale on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This sale is different than in years past in that it will be smaller, held outside the library on the yard and run completely by volunteers.
This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
