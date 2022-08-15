Read full article on original website
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
One injured in tractor-trailer, car crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a car and tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at 9:22 a.m. on Route 764 in Allegheny Township at the 6th Avenue and California Avenue intersection, according to 511PA. Allegheny Township police said a 44-year-old woman driving a Hyundai […]
Driver takes off after crashing into tree in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man took off after a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 119 north of Rizzo Road. Police said the 40-year-old man went off the road and crashed into a...
Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County
UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning. Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire. Fisher […]
Armstrong County man faces drug charges after police pursuit in Springdale Township
An Armstrong County man faces felony drug charges after a state trooper said suspected fentanyl tablets fell out of his shorts during a traffic stop in July 2021. Braden Taylor Stevenson, 23, of the 100 block of Brady’s Bend Cemetery Road in Brady’s Bend Township, was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, two counts of drug possession and driving with a suspended license.
Local Man Accused of Being Accomplice to Suspect Who Struck, Severely Injured Pedestrian With UTV
SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for allegedly being an accomplice in an incident in which a man was run over by a side-by-side in May of 2021. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Travis Charles Miller, of Emlenton, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
Reynoldsville Man Crashes into Retaining Wall
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a stone wall on Monday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, along State Route 310, south of its intersection with 10th Street, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
Police say rear-end crash at stop light on Route 66 in Salem sent 1 to hospital
A Pitcairn man was hospitalized Wednesday after his car was rear-ended at the interchange of routes 66 and 22 in Salem, according to state police. John Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, was waiting at a stop light on Route 66 north at 6:30 a.m. when the Mazda 3 he was driving was hit from behind. A BMW being driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City, did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said.
Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on.
Charges filed after Altoona teen rams man with pickup truck, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona teen is facing charges after police said he rammed a man and his girlfriend’s car with his Dodge truck. Altoona police said that on Saturday at 12:19 a.m., Aug. 6, Kyle Kimberling, 17, was driving his black Dodge 2500 pickup truck when he went looking for his girlfriend. When he […]
One dead after motorcycle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township. Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 […]
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
Pittsburgh man gets 11 to 22 years in heroin-induced hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Bell Acres
Everything about Kate Brown’s life has changed since her husband Curt was killed cycling in Bell Acres two years ago after being struck by a motorist who was high on heroin. She said she lost her best friend and husband of nearly 22 years. She now has four separate...
1 person injured in Kittanning fire
One person was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Kittanning, authorities said. Crews responded to scene in the 500 block of North Water Street just before 5 a.m. Armstrong County dispatchers said one person suffered burns and was transported to a hospital. Crews are still on the...
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
1 man dead, another seriously wounded in McKees Rocks shootings
One man was fatally shot and man was seriously wounded in McKees Rocks late Thursday night, according to Allegheny County Police. A 50-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in what police called “the 18 block” of Saint John Street. A...
Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
