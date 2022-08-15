ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

One injured in tractor-trailer, car crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a car and tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at 9:22 a.m. on Route 764 in Allegheny Township at the 6th Avenue and California Avenue intersection, according to 511PA. Allegheny Township police said a 44-year-old woman driving a Hyundai […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County

UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning. Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire. Fisher […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clymer, PA
City
Home, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
Indiana County, PA
Accidents
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
Clymer, PA
Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County man faces drug charges after police pursuit in Springdale Township

An Armstrong County man faces felony drug charges after a state trooper said suspected fentanyl tablets fell out of his shorts during a traffic stop in July 2021. Braden Taylor Stevenson, 23, of the 100 block of Brady’s Bend Cemetery Road in Brady’s Bend Township, was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, two counts of drug possession and driving with a suspended license.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Being Accomplice to Suspect Who Struck, Severely Injured Pedestrian With UTV

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for allegedly being an accomplice in an incident in which a man was run over by a side-by-side in May of 2021. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Travis Charles Miller, of Emlenton, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
EMLENTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Man Crashes into Retaining Wall

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a stone wall on Monday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, along State Route 310, south of its intersection with 10th Street, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say rear-end crash at stop light on Route 66 in Salem sent 1 to hospital

A Pitcairn man was hospitalized Wednesday after his car was rear-ended at the interchange of routes 66 and 22 in Salem, according to state police. John Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, was waiting at a stop light on Route 66 north at 6:30 a.m. when the Mazda 3 he was driving was hit from behind. A BMW being driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City, did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said.
PITCAIRN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Rollover#Accident#International Harvester#Mccabe Roof Funeral Home
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township. Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person injured in Kittanning fire

One person was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Kittanning, authorities said. Crews responded to scene in the 500 block of North Water Street just before 5 a.m. Armstrong County dispatchers said one person suffered burns and was transported to a hospital. Crews are still on the...
KITTANNING, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 man dead, another seriously wounded in McKees Rocks shootings

One man was fatally shot and man was seriously wounded in McKees Rocks late Thursday night, according to Allegheny County Police. A 50-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in what police called “the 18 block” of Saint John Street. A...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
explore venango

Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy