The Guardian

Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Ultimate Classic Rock

September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Billboard

Death Cab for Cutie Returns to No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay With ‘Here to Forever’

Death Cab for Cutie adds its seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay chart with “Here to Forever,” which rises to the top of the Aug. 20-dated tally. The Ben Gibbard-fronted band from Washington state first led Adult Alternative Airplay with “Soul Meets Body,” from its 2005 album Plans — its first for Atlantic — for 10 weeks in 2005-2006. It notched its sixth leader with “Northern Lights,” from its 2018 album Thank You For Today, for three weeks in February 2019.
American Songwriter

It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs

It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Todd Rundgren Sets Release Date for New Album ‘Space Force’

Todd Rundgren has revealed a release date for his new album, Space Force. It will arrive on Oct. 14, more than a year after he announced the project. Like Rundgren's last album, 2017's White Knight, Space Force features collaborations with several artists, including the Roots, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Steve Vai, Neil Finn and others.
Rolling Stone

Ronnie James Dio Adds a Philosophical Twist to ‘Last in Line’ Video in New Doc Clip

Ronnie James Dio helps director Don Coscarelli craft the classic “Last in Line” music video in a new clip from the upcoming documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die. The film will get a special two-night theatrical run on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. In the clip, Coscarelli explains hearing “Last in Line” for the first time and bringing Dio an original idea centered around a simple notion: “teenagers in hell.” Coscarelli credited Dio with giving the premise some added depth: “He basically told me, ‘From birth to death, we’re all in a line, and imagine if you’re the last in line.'” Coscarelli then...
