Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Tackled by Security as Fan Rushes Stage: VIDEO
Things got a little crazy during the Rage Against the Machine’s Toronto show on Saturday (July 24th) when security accidentally tackled bandmate Tom Morello as fans began rushing the stage. TMZ reports that while Rage Against the Machine was performing its final song, “Killing in the Name” a fan...
Metallica Celebrate 40 Years of Live Shows With Mind-Blowing Performance
In 1981, a seventeen-year-old Lars Ulrich, desperate to escape a future as a professional tennis player (yes, really), put an ad in the local paper. In the ad, the teen announced that he was a drummer in search of a band. More specifically, he was on the hunt for musicians who shared his passion for metal.
Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
Guitar World Magazine
Rage Against the Machine cancel European tour dates following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury
Rage Against the Machine have been forced to pull out of a string of European headline shows, due to “medical guidance” received following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury. The band are currently playing their first run of shows for 11 years, but de la Rocha...
Billboard
Death Cab for Cutie Returns to No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay With ‘Here to Forever’
Death Cab for Cutie adds its seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay chart with “Here to Forever,” which rises to the top of the Aug. 20-dated tally. The Ben Gibbard-fronted band from Washington state first led Adult Alternative Airplay with “Soul Meets Body,” from its 2005 album Plans — its first for Atlantic — for 10 weeks in 2005-2006. It notched its sixth leader with “Northern Lights,” from its 2018 album Thank You For Today, for three weeks in February 2019.
It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs
It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
Father John Misty Performs “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on Kimmel: Watch
Father John Misty stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (August 17) to perform “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his recent album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. He was joined by a lounge-style band including a string section and saxophonist. Watch it below. Chloë and the...
Todd Rundgren Sets Release Date for New Album ‘Space Force’
Todd Rundgren has revealed a release date for his new album, Space Force. It will arrive on Oct. 14, more than a year after he announced the project. Like Rundgren's last album, 2017's White Knight, Space Force features collaborations with several artists, including the Roots, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Steve Vai, Neil Finn and others.
Elvis Presley fans from around the world flock to Graceland 45 years after the King's death
Thousands of Elvis fans visited Graceland to participate in the annual candlelight vigil, marking the 45th anniversary of Presley's death.
Ronnie James Dio Adds a Philosophical Twist to ‘Last in Line’ Video in New Doc Clip
Ronnie James Dio helps director Don Coscarelli craft the classic “Last in Line” music video in a new clip from the upcoming documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die. The film will get a special two-night theatrical run on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. In the clip, Coscarelli explains hearing “Last in Line” for the first time and bringing Dio an original idea centered around a simple notion: “teenagers in hell.” Coscarelli credited Dio with giving the premise some added depth: “He basically told me, ‘From birth to death, we’re all in a line, and imagine if you’re the last in line.'” Coscarelli then...
