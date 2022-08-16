Read full article on original website
Key George Floyd witness will not testify in upcoming trial
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A key witness in George Floyd's murder plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment during the next trial connected to Floyd's killing. Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd moments before he died, will not testify during the upcoming state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
Hopkins psychic pleads guilty to swindling $130K from vulnerable adults
(FOX 9) - A Hopkins psychic accused of swindling $130,000 from customers with promises to lift curses has pleaded guilty. Cynthia Evans, also known as Psychic Cynthia, stole from, manipulated and targeted vulnerable adults who visited her business, scamming people out of thousands of dollars. Evans has pleaded built to...
Full jury seated in 1993 cold case murder trial in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full jury has now been seated for a trial in the cold case murder of a Minneapolis woman who was found stabbed to death inside her apartment nearly 30 years ago. Hockey dad and Isanti businessman Jerry Westrom faces a charge of first-degree murder in...
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
Trial for Jerry Westrom, accused of killing Jeanie Ann Childs in 1993, set to start Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- After several delays, opening statements began Tuesday in the trial for a man charged in a decades-old murder.Jerry Westrom is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Jeanie Ann Childs.Police first arrested him in February 2019 after linking his DNA from a genealogy website to the crime scene.Prosecutors say Westrom's footpring matched a bloody footprint found at the scene, and his DNA was found on several items in the apartment, including a comforter and a towel in the bathroom.Mike Radmer told the jury Westrom's assault was premediated and he was determined to kill Childs.The defense attorney representing Westrom pointed the finger at another person, and attempted to poke holes in the state's case, calling the evidence circumstantial and based on assumptions. Steve Meshbesher says they have the wrong guy.The first witness on the stand today will be the victim's mother, Betty.
Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use
STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide
Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison
STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
Tekle Sundberg's family calls for full release of bodycam video in MPD shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s been about two months since 24-year-old Tekle Sundberg was killed by Minneapolis police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating the use of force by Minneapolis police that followed an overnight standoff at an apartment building that started with Sundberg apparently firing shots into a neighboring apartment.
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park
Police are investigating Aug. 13 gunfire at the Villa Del Coronado apartments in Brookyln Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they're working to apprehend a juvenile suspect suspect in connection with the barrage of gunfire at an apartment complex over the weekend. The incident, which...
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year prison sentences, setting the stage for trial in October. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with...
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
