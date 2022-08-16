Read full article on original website
WALB 10
‘It will diminish our historic district’: Preservation committee appealing project at old Albany Middle School
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is hoping to start construction on their living and learning community with Albany Technical College soon. That timeline may change now that the Albany Dougherty County Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) says they are sending a notice of appeal to the superior court. Just moments before...
Albany Herald
Chilling at the courthouse: Dougherty Judicial Building gets new cooling equipment
ALBANY — For drivers in downtown Albany who were curious about the crane, the explanation is that it was there for the replacement of a cooling tower at the Dougherty County Judicial Building. The $145,000 piece of equipment is replacing a cooling tower that had been in service at...
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
WALB 10
Flint River Fresh looking for more volunteers for daily maintenance
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With this season’s harvest starting soon, Flint River Fresh is asking for help. “Our workforce is the community. So we need individuals to sort of come out on a regular basis to these sites to help us with weeding, to help us with planting, to help us with harvesting and so this is like another way that we give back,” Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson, executive director of Flint River Fresh, said.
WALB 10
Yard sale for Nigel Brown continues
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown’s mom said she is not stopping the yard sale for Nigel until every item is gone. This past weekend, Team Nigel and Boxed with Love started the yard sale raising money for a crime stopper’s reward. She hopes once the...
WALB 10
Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
wfxl.com
Albany Housing Authority renames community center after civil rights activist
The Albany Housing Authority has renamed their Holley Homes community center after a civil rights activist. Miss Mimi Jones grew up in Albany and was involved in the integration of a swimming pool in St. Augustine. The event made national headlines after a man poured acid in the pool filled...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
Americus Times-Recorder
SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE
(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were...
southgatv.com
Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post
AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
WALB 10
SWGA school systems respond to social media threat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems. On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”
WALB 10
Camilla working to revitalize downtown
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla officials are using grant money to improve the look of its downtown. Business owners hope bringing their storefronts back to life will improve their sales. The city and business owners want to preserve some of their history, all while making it more attractive for today’s...
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
wfxl.com
Irwin County Schools announce Sole Finalist for new Superintendent
Irwin County Schools has announced Kerry Billingsley as the Sole Finalist for new Superintendent. Billingsley is married to Cornelia Billingsley and together they have three sons: Kerry Jr., Tristan, and Jalen. According to the school system he has been working in the Irwin County School System for the past 16...
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
southgatv.com
SAM train car wins award
CORDELE, GA – SAM Shortline’s manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during their annual Managers Conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.
WALB 10
Americus drug court program helping change lives
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Never too far gone, a man who’s no longer homeless said he’s proof that the drug courts program in Americus works. Working to keep people from ending up back here, facing drug charges again. That’s the goal of the program. “I’ve made bad...
Americus Times-Recorder
A Sumter County Homecoming
It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drug overdoses, specifically opioids, are on the rise across Dougherty County. Health department officials said Dougherty County is expected to have more drug overdose deaths than last year. Dr. Charles Ruis, director of public health services, said last year, there were 38 overdose deaths in Dougherty...
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
