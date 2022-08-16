ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilwaco, WA

Man who kidnapped Washington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man who at knifepoint kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon says 61-year-old James Cooley of Rainier was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to kidnapping.

Court documents say on May 18, 2020, Cooley traveled from his home to the woman’s home in Ilwaco, Washington, approached her, tied her hands with zip ties and dragged her to his vehicle.

Documents say he shoved her into the backseat and drove to Rainier while threatening to kill her. His sister saw them in Rainier and called police, who arrested him.

Kidnapper Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Hwy. 101 Kidnapping Sentencing, Aug. 16

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and transporting her from her home in Ilwalco, Washington to Rainier, Oregon. James Donald Cooley, 61, a resident of Rainier, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on May 18, 2020, Cooley traveled from his home in Rainier to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ilwalco without notice or invitation. After parking his vehicle on the side of Highway 101 near his ex-girlfriend’s home, Cooley approached the woman and a confrontation ensued. Cooley grabbed the woman’s arms, tied her hands with zip ties, and began pulling her toward the highway. Cooley drug the woman several hundred feet to his vehicle, put a knife to her throat, shoved her into the backseat, and began driving back to Rainier, threatening to kill her several times en route. When Cooley arrived at his residence, his sister, who also lives in Rainier, spotted Cooley’s ex-girlfriend at his residence. The ex-girlfriend told Cooley’s sister that she feared Cooley was going to kill her. Cooley’s sister immediately contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. Sheriff deputies responded and arrested Cooley. On June 17, 2020, Cooley was charged by criminal complaint with kidnapping. On February 11, 2022, Cooley waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Greg Nyhus, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. Domestic violence involving a current or former partner is a serious crime that includes both physical and emotional abuse. Sometimes these crimes are hidden from public view with survivors suffering in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members and communities. If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911. If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting “START” to 88788. Many communities throughout the country have also developed support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.
Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring

A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet

Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault

The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
Mail truck driver killed after crashing into ditch near Elma

