With season two of Clarkson’s Farm due to be released in the new year, Jeremy Clarkson’s co-star Kaleb Cooper has revealed that they argue more behind the scenes. We all saw the two bouncing off each other in the first season and bickering, usually Clarkson being told off by Cooper for not doing something properly, which was quite refreshing to see. Cooper has now explained that there are more arguments behind the scenes as the filming crew is not there to stop them.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO