Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release

With the second season of Clarkson’s Farm on the way, Jeremy Clarkson has made it clear that he wants to show a true reflection of the farming industry. The first season of the show was a hit with fans for the entertainment of watching the former Top Gear host trying to navigate his way around […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits

Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is Officially Certified Gold, And It’s An All-Time Great Rendition

Talk about a stone cold country classic. One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”. Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On...
Grand Tour Nation

New Top Gear Presenters Criticise Jeremy Clarkson’s “Offensive” And “Controversial” Show

Top Gear hosts Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness have discussed the differences in their version of Top Gear to their predecessors Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. We saw the latest trio take on various different motorsports during their trip to Florida, whilst they travelled through the state in an old RV. […] The post New Top Gear Presenters Criticise Jeremy Clarkson’s “Offensive” And “Controversial” Show appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Kaleb Cooper Exposes Behind-The-Scenes Friction With Jeremy Clarkson on Clarkson’s Farm

With season two of Clarkson’s Farm due to be released in the new year, Jeremy Clarkson’s co-star Kaleb Cooper has revealed that they argue more behind the scenes. We all saw the two bouncing off each other in the first season and bickering, usually Clarkson being told off by Cooper for not doing something properly, which was quite refreshing to see. Cooper has now explained that there are more arguments behind the scenes as the filming crew is not there to stop them.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident

Jeremy Clarkson has received a significant amount of backlash from local residents over his farm shop and various expansions of the farm. We saw a glimpse of this on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are most likely going to see more on the upcoming second series when we are set to see the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Speaks Out Ahead Of Car Orientated Grand Tour Specials: “I Slightly Miss Cars”

Jeremy Clarkson has confessed that he does “slightly miss cars” after spending so much time on his farming ventures on his ‘Diddly Squat Farm’. Clarkson said he missed exploring different countries with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May. We know that the Norway special is coming out soon and also know that the trio were seen travelling around Europe recently which is expected to be the episode after.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams TikTok While Addressing Sinister Themes From His Childhood

The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has looked back over his childhood programmes in one of his latest columns for The Times, realising they weren’t as ‘innocent’ as he had realised, explaining that many of his favourites had indications of drug abuse and involved people such as Jimmy Savile. He wrote in his column: “Enough […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams TikTok While Addressing Sinister Themes From His Childhood appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
