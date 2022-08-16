Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
Rare "Gifted" Dogs Are More Playful
A new study just published in Animal Cognition reveals that the rare dogs that are gifted in learning object verbal labels – the names of their toys - are more playful than typical dogs. The researchers of the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest recently found that...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
studyfinds.org
People really do ‘look like’ their name, study concludes
JERUSALEM — Is it possible to guess a person’s name based on his or her facial appearance alone? Not in the abstract, perhaps. But an Israeli study finds that when observers are given a person’s photograph and multiple choice name options, they choose the right name nearly 40% of the time, far above the 25% odds of a correct random guess!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
psychologytoday.com
10 Things You Shouldn't Do to Your Cat
Avoid letting your cat get bored. Use creative ways to feed them and engage in joint activities like play to keep them occupied. Cats hide signs of pain and illness, so take them to the vet when needed and avoid toxic plants and flowers. Always give your cat a choice...
The Dogington Post
Tips On Teaching Your Dog To Stop Jumping Up
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Seeing your dog jump for joy seems like a happy sight to behold, but it’s not the safest. This is especially true if you have a big dog or a senior person at home that could get knocked down by a jumping dog.
dailyphew.com
This Puppy Was Abandoned By His Breeders For Being Too Big To Sell, But A Woman Adopted Him And Gave Him The Love He Deserved
The facilities and treatment given to moms in “puppy factories” are abhorrent, and as if that weren’t terrible enough, puppies who don’t live up to their “standards” are left to their fate. Bertram, a 5-month-old Pomeranian dog, experienced this when his breeders decided he was “too large to sell.”
RELATED PEOPLE
purewow.com
The 5 Best Dog Harnesses for Safer Walks and Happier Pups
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Good dog harnesses make your life easier, but the best dog harnesses are the ones your dog loves and wears...
topdogtips.com
10 Smartest Mixed Dog Breeds
Are you planning on adopting a mixed dog breed but not quite sure what to pick? Are you looking for an intelligent and easy-to-train pup?. Well, don't worry, because we've got you covered! Today, let's tackle the smartest mixed dog breeds. Recent studies suggest that mixed breed dogs are healthier...
'That Scared Me': Woman Stunned to Discover Identity of Bird Feeder Thief
Conservationist Danae Wolfe set up a security camera to catch the culprit in the act—and viewers couldn't believe what they saw.
akc.org
Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds
The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
Phys.org
The most experienced cat owners are giving their pets unwelcome affection, study suggests
Self-proclaimed "cat people" might not always know what's best for their pets when it comes to showing them affection, new research suggests—and it could affect their cat's behavior during interactions. Cat welfare scientists at Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham looked at how people's personalities, demographics and...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Neglect Can Affect Siblings Completely Differently
Childhood emotional neglect happens when parents are unable to respond enough to their children's feelings and emotional needs. It comes down to 6 variables, which take the same ingredients and make different recipes. Having siblings who seem unaffected causes many emotionally neglected adults to doubt their own experience. Edward. Edward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable
Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Phys.org
Study fails to show that dogs or wolves can understand a human's reputation
A small study did not find evidence that wolves or dogs could understand the reputation of humans as "generous" or "selfish" with food, after direct or indirect interactions. Hoi-Lam Jim and colleagues at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, Austria, present the findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 17, 2022.
psychologytoday.com
Do Gentlemen Really Prefer Blondes?
Some posit that men prefer women with blond hair because light hair is a proxy sign of youth and fertility,. In reality, our sexual preferences are far more complex and contradictory. Negative stereotypes attached to blond hair are based on a cognitive distortion that sees beauty and intelligence as mutually...
Comments / 0