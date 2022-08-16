Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Are You in a Good Marriage or an Invisible Divorce?
We all know those couples. We admire and envy their beautiful pictures on social media. They always seem so happy and their vacations look even more spectacular. We compare our relationships to theirs and wonder why they are always so happy. And, then a few years later, we learn that these seemingly perfect marriages are ending. Thinking back, it does occur to you that these couples started taking separate vacations, or that their kids started to have some issues.
psychologytoday.com
The Anatomy of Everyday Evil
"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
5. People don't change
"Didnt know that other adults have the emotional intelligence of teenagers and its almost impossible to deal with logically," — Super-Progress-6386. "Handling the decline and death of your parents," - Agave666. "Not having a lot of free-time or time by myself," — detective_kiara. "Not having a pre-defined goal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness for the Lonely
When you feel lonely, pause and notice how it feels. Recognize it will pass. Resist the need to judge and instead be compassionate. Recognize that when we feel lonely, it is just a feeling, and feelings are temporary. Mindfulness calms our nervous system and gives us room to see more...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Empowered, Single Women
Last week, the post “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men” by Greg Matos, PsyD, started trending, and I was thrilled. As a single person in her 30s, a therapist, and an author whose work centers around dating and healthy relationships, I am grateful for this culture shift. Until...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Rules of Talk
There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verywellmind.com
‘I Hate My Life': What to Do and How to Cope
If you feel like you hate your life, you’re not alone. Everyone feels angry, frustrated, and dissatisfied at certain points in life, says Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and professor at Yeshiva University. This article explores some reasons why you might hate your life, the impact of this...
psychologytoday.com
Can I Change My Partner?
A partner’s choice or inability to change doesn’t reflect on you or your worthiness. Change is complicated, and it can feel confusing about whose responsibility it is in a relationship. Try to pick partners you don't have to change to love or feel loved by. In my office...
psychologytoday.com
How Psychology Can Validate Disenfranchised Grief
The COVID-19 pandemic and rise in violence and addiction have left many loved ones with traumatic loss. Trajectories of grief vary. Disbelief, yearning, emotional pain and numbness are natural responses to loss. How long grief lasts is highly individualized. Family, community and society help us bear loss. We need expanded...
Fast Company
What to do if someone throws you under the bus at work
If you’ve ever been betrayed at work for someone else’s gain, you know what it’s like to be thrown under the bus. Maybe you were blamed for something you didn’t do. Or maybe a coworker embarrassed you publicly to gain points with someone else. Kevin R....
psychologytoday.com
When Truth Is Overrated: The Advantages of Dishonesty
If you want other people to trust you, whatever lies you tell should be motivated by the benign intention to help rather than harm them. Speaking tactically and tactfully to another is both polite and strategically beneficial in relationships. It can be advisable to lie to someone when telling them...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Neglect Can Affect Siblings Completely Differently
Childhood emotional neglect happens when parents are unable to respond enough to their children's feelings and emotional needs. It comes down to 6 variables, which take the same ingredients and make different recipes. Having siblings who seem unaffected causes many emotionally neglected adults to doubt their own experience. Edward. Edward...
What Happens When Kids Learn That Racism Can't Be Overcome
When kids learn that prejudice is permanent it reinforces racial divides. There's a better approach
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Breaking Free From a Narcissistic Parent
Children of narcissistic parents often endure emotional abuse, and fail to receive the emotional support they need. Understanding the narcissistic parent’s behavior is an essential step and a great place to start. Practice radical acceptance by unlearning self-blame and seeing your parents for who they are, without making excuses...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Argue and How to Stop
Arguments damage relationships because they attempt to force others to support your goals without considering their interests. Seven scientifically validated principles for transforming arguments into positive, constructive discussions. This post reviews the book, Why We Argue and How to Stop, by Jerry Manney. The book is described as a guide...
psychologytoday.com
How Neurodiversity Has Changed
The neurodiversity movement has expanded to become a major component of the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs of tomorrow. The neurodiversity concept sprang from the autism community, but the population of people born with "different brains" is far larger. Expanding the neurodivergent community to include ADHD, dyslexia, and other...
psychologytoday.com
The Practice of Mourning and Living Life Now
Mourning involves moving from the reality we want to the reality that is. We mourn when we lose loved ones, but also when we make choices and lose things, like opportunitie. Thinking about mourning as an everyday practice can enhance our ability to live life in the present. One day,...
Honesty Is Love
“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Think of an opinion that people around you don’t know you hold. Now...
Comments / 0