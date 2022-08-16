ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Pugh, 26, reveals she and Zach Braff, 47, split up earlier this year

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Florence Pugh has announced she and boyfriend Zach Braff have split up after three years together.

The actress, 26, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year.

The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with Florence saying they wanted to break up in private.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2BGS_0hJAVGFY00
It's over: Florence Pugh has announced she and boyfriend Zach Braff have split up

She said: 'We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

'We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.'

Florence did not reveal when exactly she and Zach broke up, but they were still together in April when she wished him a happy 47th birthday on Instagram.

The Little Women star posted several photos of the actor with their pet pooch Billie to her stories and wrote: 'Happy Birthday Zachary'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzLvo_0hJAVGFY00
Candid: The actress, 26, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year

The 21-year age gap between the pair drew attention during their three-year courtship.

Last year, Florence spoke to The Sunday Times about the cruel comments she received from trolls after wishing Zach a happy 46th birthday.

She said: 'I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected. But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!'

Prior to their split, Florence and Zach were working on the film A Good Person together, which he directed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xe6hN_0hJAVGFY00
Split: The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with Florence saying they wanted to break up in private
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3tpt_0hJAVGFY00
Relationship: Florence did not reveal when exactly she and Zach broke up, but they were still together in April when she wished him a happy 47th birthday on Instagram 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WGT7_0hJAVGFY00
Couple: The 21-year age gap between the pair drew attention during their three-year courtship (pictured in 2019) 

Zach sang Florence's praises during the production of the project, calling her 'one of the best actresses working' today.

Speaking to Collider, he said: 'Florence Pugh's performance in the movie, I know I'm biased, but it's the most miraculous thing you will ever see.

In the film, Florence plays the lead role of Allison, a young woman who years after a fatal accident, strikes up an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law.

Zach explained: 'It's her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven't seen Morgan like this in years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueqiu_0hJAVGFY00
Speaking out: Of the age difference, Florence said: 'I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected. But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people' 

'I know that anything Florence does is incredible,' he said, before adding: 'People say she's maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she's one of the best actresses working.'

Zach was said to have gone over to her native UK to woo her parents Clinton Pugh and Deborah Mackin for the first time in September 2020.

The couple first met on the set of his short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, and they first ignited romance rumours in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands, but neither confirmed anything until the following December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTZQ9_0hJAVGFY00
Careers: Prior to their split, Florence and Zach were working on the film A Good Person together, which he directed (pictured in February 2020)

Comments / 0

