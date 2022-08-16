Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost
Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.
MLB・
Dodgers News: LA Fans Sound Off After Yet Another Craig Kimbrel Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blows another save. Yep that's the story.
Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is finally back!
Dodgers News: LA Insider Makes Bold Claim About Gavin Lux
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has been on a tear with insiders taking notice of how well he'd be for other teams
Body Outline Taped After Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Injured Going Down Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh fulfilled a goal of his by going down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide, only to come away with injuries to his right hand/wrist and ribs. After initially going down the slide at American Family Field for the Dodgers’ TikTok account, Vassegh made the climb...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Roasts LA Reporter After Viral Trip Down MIL Slide
David Vassegh broke his wrist and fractured six ribs after crashing into a wall at the bottom of Bernie Brewer's slide, and Justin Turner marked the site.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave
Backup catcher Austin Barnes has rejoined the Dodgers after being placed on the family emergency list.
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists
Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
MLB News: National MLB Reporter Slams Fernando Tatis Jr. For His 'Lie'
National MLB writer and insider Jon Heyman slammed Fernando Tatis Jr. for lying about what caused the positive steroid test that led to Tatis's suspension.
Albert Pujols’ grand slam fuels Cardinals’ rout of Rockies
Albert Pujols hit a grand slam for his 690th career homer and drove in five runs as the St. Louis
Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury
CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
CBS Sports
Dodgers broadcaster reportedly fractures hand/wrist, ribs after riding Bernie's Slide in Brewers' ballpark
Thanks to their dominant pitching and a pair of MVP-caliber seasons from Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, the Dodgers have comfortably slid into the best record in Major League Baseball. One of Los Angeles' reporters, though, showed he isn't quite as adept at sliding Wednesday. Before the Dodgers' game against...
FOX Sports
Marlins play the Padres leading series 1-0
San Diego Padres (65-53, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (51-65, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
