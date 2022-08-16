Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'
One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
cwcolumbus.com
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
cwcolumbus.com
Camp Bow Wow releases the 2022 top 5 dog breeds in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow released its list of top dog breeds. According to Camp Bow Wow's database of campers, the top dog breed in Ohio is the Labrador Retriever. Top Five Dog Breeds in Ohio. Labrador Retriever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The challenge of hosting Bash on the Bay, Put-in-Bay’s country music fest, with Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio – Ten years ago, long-time Put-in-Bay business owner Tim Niese had an idea to boost visitation to the island in late August, when things start to quiet down. They’re not quiet anymore, with more than 20,000 country music fans expected to descend on the island next week...
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
coolcleveland.com
Bash on the Bay at Put-in-Bay Features Two Headliners with 34 #1 Hits
Usually midweek is the peaceful time at Put-in-Bay in the Lake Erie Islands. The partiers haven’t arrived yet, and you’ll mostly find families moseying down Delaware Avenue, checking out the attractions at Perry’s Cave Family Fun Center or learning about the lake at the Aquatic Visitors Center.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
cwcolumbus.com
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan, source unknown
An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan.
Comments / 1