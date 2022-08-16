ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'

One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Camp Bow Wow releases the 2022 top 5 dog breeds in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow released its list of top dog breeds. According to Camp Bow Wow's database of campers, the top dog breed in Ohio is the Labrador Retriever. Top Five Dog Breeds in Ohio. Labrador Retriever.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Bash on the Bay at Put-in-Bay Features Two Headliners with 34 #1 Hits

Usually midweek is the peaceful time at Put-in-Bay in the Lake Erie Islands. The partiers haven’t arrived yet, and you’ll mostly find families moseying down Delaware Avenue, checking out the attractions at Perry’s Cave Family Fun Center or learning about the lake at the Aquatic Visitors Center.
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
OHIO STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
INDIANA STATE

