fox4news.com
ERCOT names new CEO. What challenges lie ahead for Pablo Vegas.
DALLAS - There's a new leader for the Texas power grid operator. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas named Pablo Vegas as CEO. His appointment comes more than a year after a winter storm shut down much of the Texas grid, leading to 246 deaths. Vegas is not a stranger...
fox4news.com
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at all Texas stores
AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B will be holding the chain's largest ever one-day hiring event with career fairs at all H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda stores across the state next week. The event, which will be held Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is geared to help...
fox4news.com
Dallas man dies after eating raw oysters at Florida restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Dallas man died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The Pensacola News Journal identified the man as Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, who bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died...
fox4news.com
Back-to-School: Kids in 86 districts start their school year
DALLAS - Tens of thousands of kids are starting their school year Wednesday in North Texas. It’s the first day of school for students in 86 districts including Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Highland Park, Burleson, Hillsboro, Weatherford and Sulphur Springs. More than two dozen of the 262 districts in North Texas...
fox4news.com
Coaches, groups working to stop any further violence at North Texas youth football games
LANCASTER, Texas - Just days after a coach was murdered at a youth football game in Lancaster, community groups are talking about ways to stop the senseless violence. One idea that group leaders discussed was the need for security at events. Yaqub Talib has been charged with the murder of...
fox4news.com
Operation Texas Strong refurbishes donated RVs for homeless veterans
More than 100 veterans have been given a place to live thanks to Operation Texas Strong and some very giving Texans. The group fixes up donated RVs and mobile homes for local veterans who have lost their home for one reason or another.
