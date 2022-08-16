ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox4news.com

ERCOT names new CEO. What challenges lie ahead for Pablo Vegas.

DALLAS - There's a new leader for the Texas power grid operator. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas named Pablo Vegas as CEO. His appointment comes more than a year after a winter storm shut down much of the Texas grid, leading to 246 deaths. Vegas is not a stranger...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

H-E-B to host one-day career fair at all Texas stores

AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B will be holding the chain's largest ever one-day hiring event with career fairs at all H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda stores across the state next week. The event, which will be held Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is geared to help...
AUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man dies after eating raw oysters at Florida restaurant

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Dallas man died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The Pensacola News Journal identified the man as Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, who bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Back-to-School: Kids in 86 districts start their school year

DALLAS - Tens of thousands of kids are starting their school year Wednesday in North Texas. It’s the first day of school for students in 86 districts including Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Highland Park, Burleson, Hillsboro, Weatherford and Sulphur Springs. More than two dozen of the 262 districts in North Texas...
TEXAS STATE
