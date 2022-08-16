Read full article on original website
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Fstoppers
Should You Get a MacBook Air or iPad Pro?
A few years ago, asking whether one should get a laptop or a tablet for professional work would be a ludicrous question. However, with options like external display support and the same chip used in MacBooks, the iPad Pro is an intriguing option and in some ways, it is even a better one. So, which is right for you, the MacBook Air or the iPad Pro? This great video will help you answer that question.
Best iPad deals for August 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing. And while Apple’s fifth-generation iPad air – arriving in March and now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip – hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models. We’ve also included deals on the smaller iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse...
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit
Apple store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks. A California judge has approved a $30.5 million settlement by Apple following a decade-long court battle after store employees were forced to stay after work for mandatory bag checks. Back in 2013 when the...
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
The best 75 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Digital Trends
How to extend your Apple Watch battery life
Regardless of which Apple Watch model you have — from the older Series 3 to the current Series 7 — a battery life of roughly 18 hours after a fresh recharge is generally expected. The way you use and set up your watch determines the amount of real-time operation you're likely to get, while Apple's estimate relies on 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music from Bluetooth. Your mileage may vary significantly, depending on how much you use your Watch.
CNET
Snag a Refurb Pair of AirPods 3 or Pro for Up to 46% Off the Apple Price
Both of Apple's most recent pairs of earbuds, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, are featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 thanks to their sleek design and impressive audio quality. These are some of the most popular earbuds on the market right now, but if you wanted to pick up a new pair, they'd set you back nearly $200 at most retailers -- and even more if you bought from Apple directly. But today only, Woot has a chance to snag a pair for up to 46% off Apple's price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Woot has grade-A refurbished models of both the AirPods 3 and Pro starting at just $110. With limited quantities, there's always a chance they could sell out before then.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
Phone Arena
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro
Amazon is currently running some awesome discounts on a bunch of Apple devices (which, mind you, don't get discounted that often). The retailer has deals on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, on the 9th gen Apple iPad (from 2021), and the AirPods and AirPods Pro. Apple Watch Series 7...
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
CNET
Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way? Break These Habits Right Now
Charging your iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in -- as much as it seems like it should be. The most common way of charging your phone is with a wall charger, and that's a good way to do it, but there are so many other ways to charge your phone that can be better... or worse. It really depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on your phone.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review
Samsung isn't reinventing the wheel with its latest flagship smartwatch, but it doesn't have to. The Galaxy Watch 4 was our favorite Android-compatible smartwatch from 2021, and the Galaxy Watch 5 (starting at $279.99) builds on that with a bigger battery, a more durable display, and an infrared sensor that's capable of measuring your body temperature (though at the time of this writing, there's no way to see your temperature data). Aesthetically, the Galaxy Watch 5 looks just like last year's model, with the same appealing design, gorgeous display, and functional digital bezel for fast navigation. It still runs Wear OS, too, which gives you access to all the standard Google apps. Google's own Pixel Watch promises to shake up the smartwatch landscape this fall, but for now the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, earning it our Editors’ Choice award.
laptopmag.com
Apple September event date leaked: The countdown to iPhone 14 begins
The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated phone launches of the year. And as has been the case for essentially every iPhone announcement, and a new look seems to confirm our suspicions for Apple's September 2022 event. The ever-vigilant Apple observer, Mark Gurman, has revealed in a...
