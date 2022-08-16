Immortals Fenyx Rising, Immortality, Coffee Talk, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

More games are headed to Xbox Game Pass during August 2022.

This includes Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising, an RPG where players have to save the Greek gods.

There's also newly launched games like Coffee Talk and Immortality.

More games are headed to Microsoft's gaming service, and as usual, there's a mixture of genres here to choose from.

Microsoft shared on Tuesday via Xbox Wire that several new titles are joining Xbox Game Pass in August, including Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising . In this action-RPG, players take on the role of an unassuming hero that is tasked with rescuing the Greek gods. Players will have to solve puzzles, battle a plethora of monsters, and more.

Outside of that adventure, there's also games like Coffee Talk, where you just chat and discuss things with the inhabitants of an alternate-reality Seattle. Fans of story-driven games will want to check out Immortality, the latest game from Sam Barlow.

Here's the full list of games headed to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August 2022:

Midnight Fight Express (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - August 23

A former member of the criminal underworld is lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone claiming they only have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover. Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

Exapunks (PC) - August 25

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life. Exapunks is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, TIS-100, and more.

Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game, now with all-new voice acting. Dive in and enjoy an intergalactic journey that transcends time through love.

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC)

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Remastered in high definition including reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and refined UI.

Immortality (Xbox Series X|S, PC) - August 30

Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies but none of them was ever released… and then Marissa Marcel disappeared. Explore lost footage, cut your own path into the mystery, and discover what happened to Marissa Marcel in the newest interactive game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope.

Tinykin (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - August 30

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions, and a lot more! Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

New touch controls

Several games on Xbox Cloud Gaming have been given touch control support. Here's the list:

Chorus

Coffee Talk

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age Origins

Floppy Knights

Matchpoint

MLB The Show 22

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Skate

Star Wars: Squadrons

Super Mega Baseball 3

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

Leaving August 31

Several games are leaving the service at the end of this month, including Hades and What Remains of Edith Finch. If you want to keep them, you'll need to buy them, and you'll get a discount if you buy them before they leave the service.

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojourner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains of Edith Finch

World War Z

