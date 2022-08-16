ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Immortals Fenyx Rising, Immortality, Coffee Talk, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlByr_0hJASqTj00

What you need to know

  • More games are headed to Xbox Game Pass during August 2022.
  • This includes Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising, an RPG where players have to save the Greek gods.
  • There's also newly launched games like Coffee Talk and Immortality.

More games are headed to Microsoft's gaming service, and as usual, there's a mixture of genres here to choose from.

Microsoft shared on Tuesday via Xbox Wire that several new titles are joining Xbox Game Pass in August, including Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising . In this action-RPG, players take on the role of an unassuming hero that is tasked with rescuing the Greek gods. Players will have to solve puzzles, battle a plethora of monsters, and more.

Outside of that adventure, there's also games like Coffee Talk, where you just chat and discuss things with the inhabitants of an alternate-reality Seattle. Fans of story-driven games will want to check out Immortality, the latest game from Sam Barlow.

Here's the full list of games headed to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August 2022:

Midnight Fight Express (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - August 23

A former member of the criminal underworld is lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone claiming they only have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover. Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

Exapunks (PC) - August 25

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life. Exapunks is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, TIS-100, and more.

Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game, now with all-new voice acting. Dive in and enjoy an intergalactic journey that transcends time through love.

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC)

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Remastered in high definition including reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and refined UI.

Immortality (Xbox Series X|S, PC) - August 30

Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies but none of them was ever released… and then Marissa Marcel disappeared. Explore lost footage, cut your own path into the mystery, and discover what happened to Marissa Marcel in the newest interactive game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope.

Tinykin (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - August 30

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions, and a lot more! Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

New touch controls

Several games on Xbox Cloud Gaming have been given touch control support. Here's the list:

  • Chorus
  • Coffee Talk
  • Dragon Age 2
  • Dragon Age Origins
  • Floppy Knights
  • Matchpoint
  • MLB The Show 22
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • Skate
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
  • Turbo Golf Racing
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Two Point Campus

Leaving August 31

Several games are leaving the service at the end of this month, including Hades and What Remains of Edith Finch. If you want to keep them, you'll need to buy them, and you'll get a discount if you buy them before they leave the service.

  • Elite Dangerous
  • Hades
  • Myst
  • NBA 2K22
  • Signs of the Sojourner
  • Spiritfarer
  • Twelve Minutes
  • Two Point Hospital
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • World War Z

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

The 8 best Xbox 360 games of all time

THE Xbox 360 changed the face of console gaming, and here are the very best games on offer. The original Xbox blew the console market wide open, but Microsoft’s dominance was truly established with the 360. It was the first console to successfully bring online gaming to a mass...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox One#Puzzle Game#Xbox Wire#Video Game#Greek#Coffee Talk#Xbox Cloud Gaming
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August

Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Announces Eight New Games Coming Soon To Game Pass

Xbox has just announced another eight games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass, with a critically acclaimed cozy indie game available for PC and console now. I'm referring to Coffee Talk - an endearing visual novel that is set in a fantasy version of Seattle. The player serves coffee, and yes, swirls together cutesy latte art, while listening to the patrons discuss their days. The sequel, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, releases in 2023, so this is a prime opportunity to give the game a go and get invested for the next chapter in the story.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free

To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
RPG
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers

Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Doom 64’ is available for free on the Epic Games Store

The next wave of free Epic Games Store titles has been revealed for this week, and it includes the enhanced version of Doom 64. Epic Games has unveiled the latest batch of free-to-play titles that players can get their hands on. Starting today (August 18) until August 25 at 4PM GMT, players can grab first-person shooter classic Doom 64, as well as the Boom Boxer Content pack for Iron Galaxy Studios’ Rumbleverse.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive

A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Hades' leaves Game Pass on August 31st

Guess you'll just have to buy it. One of the best games of 2020 is leaving Game Pass. As of August 31st, Supergiant’s Hades won’t be available through Microsoft’s subscription gaming service anymore. If you haven’t played it yet, Hades is nothing short of a gem. It’s an action RPG made by the team behind Bastion, Transistor and Pyre. Few games offer an experience as cohesive as Hades. The art, music, story and gameplay elements all come together to elevate one another. Hades can also be tough-as-nails but it never feels unfair.
MLS
dotesports.com

Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early

Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Might Be Teasing Death Stranding for PC Game Pass

Xbox's official PC Game Pass Twitter account may be teasing the arrival of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Earlier today, the account changed its profile picture to a foggy landscape featuring grassy hills and rocks. After changing the photo, the account posted, saying, "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic".
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Blizzard Says Diablo 4 Microtransactions Won't 'Affect Gameplay'

Diablo IV is set to launch sometime in 2023. On Thursday, developer Blizzard Entertainment unveiled its plans for the game's microtransactions. The upcoming dungeon-crawling action RPG (or role-playing game) will have a wealth of cosmetics available for purchase using real money, but Blizzard said in its Diablo IV Quarterly Update that this content won't impact gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Wolfenstein 3D and more classic Bethesda games join PC Game Pass

Bethesda has announced that it added six titles to the PC Game Pass service today, most of which are from the 1990s or early 2000s. However, there is no word about them being included on Xbox Game Pass for console or cloud. The six new games include Wolfenstein 3D, Return...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

15 Best PS4 Or PS5 Games For Kids

Gaming is for everyone, as it’s just another form of escapism in the entertainment industry. Therefore, we’re looking for the best PS4 or PS5 games for kids. All of your family can join the party. And, by the way, party games are the main genre kids would enjoy,...
FIFA
Polygon

D&D is reviving Planescape with a three-volume boxed set, coming in 2023

Dungeons & Dragons used a Tuesday press conference to tease a packed release schedule, which includes the return of the Planescape campaign setting in fall 2023. The beloved setting, first published in 1994, will be getting the same treatment Wizards of the Coast provided with Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: a three-book slipcase including a setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
Windows Central

Windows Central

133
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy