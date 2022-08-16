Read full article on original website
NME
Robert De Niro to star opposite himself in gangster drama ‘Wise Guys’
Robert De Niro is set to play both lead roles in upcoming gangster drama Wise Guys, according to reports. The actor, who made his name in crime dramas like Goodfellas, Casino and The Godfather Part II, will return to the genre for a film directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy).
Hollywood’s Least Versatile Actors According to Research
Have you ever noticed that some actors seem to appear in the same types of movies and television shows over and over again? You’re not imagining things. Uswitch recently conducted a study revealing some of the least versatile actors. They analyzed the filmographies of more than 1,000 actors on IMDb, and looked at the types …
PopSugar
The Saw Franchise Is Continuing With a 10th Terrifying Film
Get ready horror fans: a new Saw movie is officially on the way, guaranteed to bring the legendary Jigsaw back into the hearts (and nightmares) of fans everywhere. Lionsgate confirmed the news that "Saw 10" is on its way on Twitter. The new film is currently set to be released in time for Halloween 2023. The movie is currently untitled and no details about the plot are known. It will be directed by Kevin Greutert. Bloody Disgusting first reported the news.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
‘Jurassic World’ star reveals she wasn’t just paid $2 million less than Chris Pratt for movie sequel—she was paid ‘so much less’
Bryce Dallas Howard said that she “was at a great disadvantage” when negotiating her paycheck for the blockbuster trilogy.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Get ready for Netflix’s new big-budget blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx
You can never have too much vampire content, apparently. Netflix, which has already given us the likes of First Kill and Night Teeth — the former, a YA vampire drama series, and the latter a vampire movie set in Los Angeles — will debut a new vampire-themed movie this weekend starring Jamie Foxx. Day Shift, from director J.J. Perry, arrives on the streamer on Friday, and it’s the product of a Hollywood veteran who spent a few decades as a stuntman and a second unit director crafting action scenes for the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.
hypebeast.com
Johnny Depp Directing His First Film in 25 Years With Al Pacino Producing
Johnny Depp is returning to the director’s chair for the first time in 25 years as he prepares to helm Modigliani with the help of Al Pacino has a producer. Based on Dennis McIntyre’s play of the same name, the upcoming film is a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, with the screen adaptation set in Paris in 1916. Modigliani “long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure, navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend.”
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Wants to Get 100% ‘Gnarlier’ on Next Project
Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm when it was released in May. Ever since the Tom Cruise actioner has broken record after record to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. And it’s still going strong at the box office. As usual for the ever-ambitious...
PopSugar
Anne Heche's Upcoming Movies and TV Shows, From "The Idol" to "Girl in Room 13"
Anne Heche passed away at the age of 53 after a car crash on Aug. 5 left her in a coma. In the wake of her death, tributes have poured in from everyone from her ex Ellen DeGeneres to director James Gunn. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep told People on Aug. 12. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Age Got A James Dean Biopic Canceled
Director Michael Mann is well known for his distinctive style when filming crime dramas. This is perhaps best showcased in 1995’s star-studded Heat. The big players include Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. But that movie exists thanks in large part to someone who was not in it: Leonardo DiCaprio.
TVOvermind
Let’s Talk About ‘Smile’
An initial look at this trailer immediately makes one think of Truth or Dare, especially when the wide, maniacal smile comes out for the first time. But there does appear to be something else going on with this movie, and it might involve something similar to the evil spirit in Truth or Dare, but different enough that it doesn’t require a game to play. Instead, this entity appears to pass itself along from person to person for some unknown reason, and the moment the smile appears, it sounds like the individual has a week before they end up dead in some strange, gruesome manner. This kind of horror movie has been seen before, but trying to figure out how this is going to be different is going to be interesting. Getting to the bottom of this movie shouldn’t be too hard, but appearances can be deceiving. It does sound as though the main character is going to have a troubled past, which would be another trope that will be extremely familiar. But maybe, just maybe, this movie will find a way to be different.
