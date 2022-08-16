Read full article on original website
discoverourcoast.com
Pacific County Fair offers full days of late summer fun
Marking over 100 years in Raymond, Washington, the Pacific County Fair is slated to return this month, offering coastal residents and visitors a fun way to enjoy the late summer days. The fair, which runs on Wednesday through Saturday, will return to the Pacific County Fairgrounds. With a carnival, animal...
KXRO.com
Changes made to Westport salmon season
Chinook catch in the Westport Marine Area this season have caused a change in salmon catch limitations. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that, starting today, restrictions have been put in place off the Grays Harbor coast as of today. According to officials, through August 14, 77% of...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Harbor Days Festival: Full Speed Ahead
Only at Olympia Harbor Days can Puget Sound vintage tugboats be found for a climb aboard show and races. The free South Sound Maritime Heritage Association family-friendly festival along the boardwalk is September 2 – 4, 2022. Plans for the full return of this year’s 49th edition are complete after two years of “Lite” events offered during pandemic closures. Schedules, offerings, and music lineups can be found at HarborDays.com. Hours are Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
KXRO.com
Hoquiam among Governor’s Smart Communities Award winners
The City of Hoquiam was recognized by Governor Jay Inslee for their comprehensive plan. In an announcement of the 2022 Governor’s Smart Communities Award winners, eight Washington cities were recognized for outstanding work in land-use planning and development. The Governor’s Smart Communities Awards program recognizes local governments and their...
GraysHarborTalk
Grays Harbor History: Pastries and Doughnuts in the Turn-of-the-Century
Pastries, pies, doughnuts and all sorts of baked goods were a popular treat in the Grays Harbor area at the turn of the 20th century. From the banks of Joe Creek (near Pacific Beach State Park) to the cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam, they were popular with people from all walks of life in the region. Because of this, they have become a piece of Grays Harbor history.
Chronicle
Photo: W.F. West High School Class of 1971 Holds Reunion
The W.F. West High School Class of 1971 gathers at Alexander-Lintott Park in Chehalis Saturday for their 51-year reunion. The class gathered after its 50-year reunion was scaled back in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns at the time.
Chronicle
New Cannabis Dispensary’s Location in Centralia Raising Concerns From Drug Rehabilitation Center
Centralia was set to see its second marijuana dispensary open, but the location at 1039 S. Gold St. might be in jeopardy due to a nearby mental health and drug rehabilitation center, CORE Health, which is located at 1126 S. Gold St. The Chronicle met with CORE Health CEO Frank...
KXRO.com
Lake Aberdeen closing for nearly a month
The City of Aberdeen announced that Lake Aberdeen will be closed starting on Monday and running into mid-September for maintenance. Work in and around the lake will require the closure of both the lake and the park area. According to the city, the approximately 100-acre lake will be lowered 4-5...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
Chronicle
New $4.2 Million Tsunami Tower in Pacific County Can Hold 400 People
It’s not if a natural disastrous wave will hit Washington state’s coast — it’s when. When, and getting to safety as quick as possible, were the main messages that numerous officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state of Washington, Pacific County, Shoalwater Bay Indian tribal members, and others shared Friday, Aug. 5, in Tokeland at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Shoalwater Bay Vertical Evacuation Tower, nicknamed the “Auntie Lee” Tsunami Tower.
thejoltnews.com
Fire department chiefs speak out about why Tumwater and Olympia need a regional fire authority
Tumwater Fire Chief Brian Hurley said that creating a Regional Fire Department (RFA) is the best way to address challenges faced by Olympia and Tumwater fire departments. The RFA planning committee held a one-hour Town Hall online meeting last night, August 15, to discuss the potential RFA and its benefits to Tumwater and Olympia community members. Present in the meeting were 11 committee panelists and 22 community members.
thurstontalk.com
That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties
Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia amends rental housing ordinance
Olympia City Council adopted amendments to the rental housing code that limit move-in fees, rent increase notification, and pet damage deposit during the ordinance’s second reading Tuesday, August 16. Before the city council approved the amendments, Olympia Housing Program specialist Christa Lenssen suggested some substitute language on Olympia Municipal...
Chronicle
‘Skate for Collin’ to Raise Awareness About Fentanyl Poisoning in Thurston County
People will gather at the Yelm Skate Park on Aug. 21 to honor Collin McLaren, an 18-year-old from Yelm High School who died on May 1 as a result of fentanyl poisoning. McLaren’s mother, Karisa Carpenter, is hosting the “Skate for Collin” event, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
State trooper gives runaway goats a ride home in Grays Harbor
GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A trio of goats that was found wandering alongside a roadway in Grays Harbor County got a ride home from the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday morning. The goats were spotted roaming along Highway 12 near the weigh station in Brady, according to a tweet...
KING-5
Goat stolen from Grays Harbor County Fair returned to her family
ELMA, Wash. — Penny the goat was reunited with her family Monday after she was stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma. Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO).
thejoltnews.com
Thurston is under fire alert
The National Weather Service in Seattle has upgraded alert levels to Red Flag in Thurston County. “Please be advised that NWS Seattle has rescinded the previously issued Fire Weather Watch and replaced it with a Red Flag Warning,” starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for Thurston County as well as for Clallam, , Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason and Pierce, Counties, according to Thurston CountyEmergency Management Coordinator Vivian Eason earlier today.
Grays Harbor County man resentenced for 1995 killing of family
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and brother when he was 16 in 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County court Thursday after a lengthy plea for his release. Bassett has been in and out of a Grays Harbor County courtroom...
thejoltnews.com
More about Olympia's affordable housing initiatives
Olympia is focusing on low-barrier housing development to address the affordable housing crisis and homelessness crisis, the city’s Housing Programs manager Darian Lightfoot said at the Land Use and Environment Committee meeting on August 12. Lightfoot said they are looking at the options to further support housing development in...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
