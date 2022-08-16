Pastries, pies, doughnuts and all sorts of baked goods were a popular treat in the Grays Harbor area at the turn of the 20th century. From the banks of Joe Creek (near Pacific Beach State Park) to the cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam, they were popular with people from all walks of life in the region. Because of this, they have become a piece of Grays Harbor history.

