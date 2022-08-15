ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related. Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number:...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WTOK-TV

VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Woman faces 7 years for escapes

A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage

Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
CARTHAGE, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Barefoot Leake County man busted for burglary by deputies

A Leake County man known to walk around barefoot was arrested and charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported at a residence last week near Four Corners in the northwest part of the county, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Richard Scott Swager, 39, of 79 Green Road, Carthage,...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 3:09 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4000 block of Davis Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm. According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.
LAUREL, MS
kicks96news.com

Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday

5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Statutory Rape and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

NATALIE K GIBSON, 40, of Jackson, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. CASEY HORTON, 35, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. GERALD ISOM, 55, of Conehatta, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 37, of Philadelphia,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

