fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
wtva.com
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related. Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number:...
WTOK-TV
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
WTOK-TV
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
Neshoba Democrat
Woman faces 7 years for escapes
A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
SB Live Mississippi Top 10 countdown: No. 10 Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Ryan Earnest has been building something special at Laurel over the past couple of years, and there’s plenty of reasons to believe the Tornadoes might take the next step in this third season. Laurel finished with a 9-3 record last year, including a 5-2 mark in Region 3-5A. They cinched a share of ...
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
WTOK-TV
MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
Neshoba Democrat
Barefoot Leake County man busted for burglary by deputies
A Leake County man known to walk around barefoot was arrested and charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported at a residence last week near Four Corners in the northwest part of the county, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Richard Scott Swager, 39, of 79 Green Road, Carthage,...
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 3:09 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4000 block of Davis Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
WDAM-TV
Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm. According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
kicks96news.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
kicks96news.com
Statutory Rape and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba
NATALIE K GIBSON, 40, of Jackson, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. CASEY HORTON, 35, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. GERALD ISOM, 55, of Conehatta, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 37, of Philadelphia,...
