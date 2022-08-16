An iconic experience at any Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field is the team’s slide, where the mascot, named Bernie, embarks on a wild ride anytime a ball leaves the park for the home team. Fans over the age of eight can even get in on the experience at the cost of $150 per person. With the Los Angeles Dodgers in town, Dodger Talk host David Vassegh, who has long dreamed of going down the slide, got his wish.

