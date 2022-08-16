ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will rest at home after Luis Urias was moved to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 78 batted balls this season, Brosseau has accounted for a...
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
Brandon Woodruff
ClutchPoints

Dodgers reporter breaks a bunch of bones after wild ride down outfield slide at Brewers’ American Family Field

An iconic experience at any Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field is the team’s slide, where the mascot, named Bernie, embarks on a wild ride anytime a ball leaves the park for the home team. Fans over the age of eight can even get in on the experience at the cost of $150 per person. With the Los Angeles Dodgers in town, Dodger Talk host David Vassegh, who has long dreamed of going down the slide, got his wish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

5 breakout candidates for the Packers in 2022 season

Which five Green Bay Packers players could have breakout seasons in 2022?. With the second week of preseason here, we’re just weeks away from the return of meaningful games. For the Green Bay Packers, they enter the season with a number of potential breakout candidates. That could be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
