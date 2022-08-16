Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Curse of Joey Gallo is latest predictable embarrassment
As the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline approached, the Yankees dealing Joey Gallo had turned from an “interesting curiosity” during the offseason into a worthwhile consideration in May into a five-alarm-blaring clear necessity in July. Nobody on earth would’ve commended the Yankees for holding onto Gallo if they’d been...
Body Outline Taped After Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Injured Going Down Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh fulfilled a goal of his by going down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide, only to come away with injuries to his right hand/wrist and ribs. After initially going down the slide at American Family Field for the Dodgers’ TikTok account, Vassegh made the climb...
Josh Donaldson wakes Yankees with emotional grand slam tribute and message to Gleyber Torres
As midnight approached and Wednesday threatened to turn to Thursday, the New York Yankees were three outs away from their most dispiriting loss yet of a horrific August. Somehow, they never even recorded one of those outs. The mood in a rain-cleared Yankee Stadium had been deadened minutes earlier by...
Jordan Montgomery takes mini shot at Yankees after third dominant Cardinals start
Don’t worry, though, New York Yankees fans. Jordan Montgomery wouldn’t have been pitching in the playoffs anyway, so pay no attention to what he does in St. Louis, good or bad. Right? …Right?. Right now, Montgomery’s output is looking exceptionally good through three starts in The Lou,...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will rest at home after Luis Urias was moved to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 78 batted balls this season, Brosseau has accounted for a...
MLB odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022
The surging Los Angeles Dodgers put their top record in the majors on the line as they prepare to do battle with the Milwaukee Brewers for the second consecutive night at American Family Field. It is about that time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed.
Watch: Dodgers reporter David Vassegh suffers wrist fractures, cracked ribs while going down Brewers slide
The Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 81-35 on the season via Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field and hold the best overall record in all of MLB. However, not everybody associated with the Dodgers is having such a pleasant midweek. As noted by Juan Toribio...
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
Dodgers reporter breaks a bunch of bones after wild ride down outfield slide at Brewers’ American Family Field
An iconic experience at any Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field is the team’s slide, where the mascot, named Bernie, embarks on a wild ride anytime a ball leaves the park for the home team. Fans over the age of eight can even get in on the experience at the cost of $150 per person. With the Los Angeles Dodgers in town, Dodger Talk host David Vassegh, who has long dreamed of going down the slide, got his wish.
WATCH: Dodgers Broadcaster Rides Brewers Stadium Slide, Ends Up with Arm In Cast
On Wednesday night, a Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster got his wish to ride down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide. However, things didn’t go according to plan as the reporter ended up with his arm in a cast. During the Dodgers visit to Milwaukee for a four-game series, L.A.’s on-field...
5 breakout candidates for the Packers in 2022 season
Which five Green Bay Packers players could have breakout seasons in 2022?. With the second week of preseason here, we’re just weeks away from the return of meaningful games. For the Green Bay Packers, they enter the season with a number of potential breakout candidates. That could be a...
