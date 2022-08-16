UPDATE: Guatemalan National Kidnapped, Robbed Woman At Knifepoint On Hackensack Street: Police

Esen Sarabe Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A 20-year-old Guatemalan national was charged with kidnapping and robbery, among other offenses, after authorities said he abducted an older woman at knifepoint on the street and tried to drag her to his Hackensack home.

Esen Sarabe fled with the 52-year-old victim's phone and bag after a good Samaritan came running during the attack at Passaic and 1st streets around 3 p.m. Monday, city police Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Police captured him a short time later and recovered the victim's valuables and the knife, Antista said.

The woman wasn't injured, the captain added.

Sarabe remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. In addition to first-degree counts of kidnapping and robbery, he's charged with making terroristic threats and weapons possession.

ICE hadn't issued any detainers as of Tuesday morning, records show.

