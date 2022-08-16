ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

‘Sky Is The Limit’ For A Pair Of Freshman Edge Rushers

After struggling to land blue chip talent on the defensive side of the ball for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Josh Heupel and his staff closed their first full recruiting class in Knoxville. The Vols landed three four-star defenders in November and December including edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Joshua Josephs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Announcement from Tennessee Vols will undoubtedly divide the fan base

The Tennessee Vols football program made an announcement on Thursday that will undoubtedly divide the fan base. Tennessee revealed that the program will bring back its smokey grey uniforms that were last used in 2017. According to a release from Tennessee, the Vols will wear smokey gray uniforms for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prospect, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Virginia State
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Nashville, TN
247Sports

Vols see freshman edge duo becoming ‘incredible players,’ but patience needed

Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. were arguably the headliners of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class, but their Top247 ratings coming out of high school are essentially irrelevant now that they are well into their first training camp with the Vols – save for the expectations those lofty rankings create. The Vols remain bullish on the futures of both edge rushers with outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler saying Wednesday they are destined to become “incredible players,” but neither be Day 1 difference-maker for Tennessee’s defense. However, Ekeler hinted their roles could grow over the course of the upcoming season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols ranked preseason #1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC announced the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday, with Tennessee picked to finish first in the league by the 14 head coaches. The Lady Vols enter the 2021 campaign ranked 11th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll and return 10 starters from the 2021 squad that captured an SEC Tournament championship. UT won a program-best 20 games last season, going 20-3 on their way to the NCAA Round of 16.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Nate Oats
rockytopinsider.com

The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combo Guard#Aau#Vcu#Vols#Christian Academy
wvlt.tv

Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season

After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
HAMPTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Fast Casual

Big Chicken rocking Music City

Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy