Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
‘Sky Is The Limit’ For A Pair Of Freshman Edge Rushers
After struggling to land blue chip talent on the defensive side of the ball for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Josh Heupel and his staff closed their first full recruiting class in Knoxville. The Vols landed three four-star defenders in November and December including edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Joshua Josephs.
atozsports.com
Announcement from Tennessee Vols will undoubtedly divide the fan base
The Tennessee Vols football program made an announcement on Thursday that will undoubtedly divide the fan base. Tennessee revealed that the program will bring back its smokey grey uniforms that were last used in 2017. According to a release from Tennessee, the Vols will wear smokey gray uniforms for a...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Revisits Tennessee Flirtations, Says He Saw Job with Vols as ‘Gold Mine’
There was a time — er, there were times, rather — over the last two decades when the University of Tennessee looked as if it may be positioned to scoop up Mike Gundy. On several occasions, matter of fact, talks between he and the school got serious. Multiple...
Tennessee basketball: Ranking all nine returning players for 2022-23
Despite losing another first-round NBA Draft pick and seeing multiple other rotational players transfer, Tennessee basketball returns a lot of talent for the 2022-23 season. Recruiting is a huge part of the expectations behind the Vols, but two main starters and three of the six major rotational players back also helps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vols see freshman edge duo becoming ‘incredible players,’ but patience needed
Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. were arguably the headliners of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class, but their Top247 ratings coming out of high school are essentially irrelevant now that they are well into their first training camp with the Vols – save for the expectations those lofty rankings create. The Vols remain bullish on the futures of both edge rushers with outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler saying Wednesday they are destined to become “incredible players,” but neither be Day 1 difference-maker for Tennessee’s defense. However, Ekeler hinted their roles could grow over the course of the upcoming season.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a ‘fan favorite’ among coaches and players
A Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a “fan favorite” among coaches and players in Knoxville. True freshman running back Dylan Sampson is having a solid fall camp and he could end up playing a key role in the Vols’ offense this season. Sampson, a former three-star recruit...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel sees the Tennessee offense led by Hendon Hooker as 'dramatically different' in 2022
Josh Heupel has seen a dramatic shift in the Hendon Hooker that quarterbacked Tennessee last season, and what Vols fans can expect this season. It begins with communication, as the Tennessee coach shared on Greg McElroy’s podcast, “Always College Football.”. Hooker last season collected 3,561 yards of total...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols ranked preseason #1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC announced the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday, with Tennessee picked to finish first in the league by the 14 head coaches. The Lady Vols enter the 2021 campaign ranked 11th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll and return 10 starters from the 2021 squad that captured an SEC Tournament championship. UT won a program-best 20 games last season, going 20-3 on their way to the NCAA Round of 16.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee Vols look for more wins in Heupel’s 2nd season
The Tennessee Volunteers say they know what they’re doing and exactly what they want out of coach Josh Heupel’s second season. What they want is more wins — and Heupel believes they know how to reach that goal. “There is great trust and belief in what we...
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Tennessee's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, headlined by superstar QB Nico Iamaleava.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
rockytopinsider.com
The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Vols morning report: Jerry Mack, Jabari Small, Princeton Fant talk fall camp
Fall camp practices have resumed after the Tennessee Vols’ second scrimmage this past weekend, and that means more interviews with players and coaches. These interviews have revealed key details about what the season may look like, and Tuesday was no different. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with...
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
wvlt.tv
Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
elizabethton.com
Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season
After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
Knoxville, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Karns High School soccer team will have a game with Grace Christian Academy on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
You've seen Bama rush on TikTok. Here's what it looks like at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomed more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week, the biggest class in the university's history, according to UT. As students prepare for the semester, UT Panhellenic Recruitment 2022 is getting started. UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more...
Comments / 0