Winthrop, ME

Z107.3

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

The State is Now Reimbursing Towns Up to $20k to Allow Rec. Cannabis

It still blows my mind that cannabis is legal in Maine. When I was in high school, I remember all my stoner friends used to wax rhapsodic about how someday "weed will be legal for everyone, man..." in the most "political" tone they could muster. I always wondered, do you really care, or are you just annoyed that you love it and it's not legal and you wish it was?
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Have You Seen The Super Cool Dr. Seuss Trees in Orland?

The Maine woods can be unexpectedly odd sometimes. How many times have you been walking in the woods, maybe even behind your own house, and found something just completely unexpected? I remember when I was growing up, we used to wander about in the woods behind our school, and one day we found an old beat-up truck. Had to be from the '40s.
ORLAND, ME
Z107.3

‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady

Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Is It Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?

One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames, like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
MAINE STATE
#Air Conditioning#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Mansions#New England States#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Victorians#Coldwell Banker Realty
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

Here’s How They Completely Ruin Our Hallowed Whoopie Pies In Pennsylvania

There are a few food traditions in Maine we take extremely seriously. I certainly didn't keep it up as an adult, but when I was growing up, it was baked beans every Saturday night. If there were two things you could count on, without fail come Saturday, Lawrence Welk was on the TV at 5 p.m., and by 8 p.m., the whole house reeked of bean farts. From the day I was born, until the day I moved out.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont

A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
DIXMONT, ME
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Z107.3

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

Watch This Young Bear Try to Get on Swing in Penobscot County, Maine

A lot of Maine's wildlife is very illusive. I've seen all sorts of track in the snow this season in my backyard, but it's a rarity that I actually see what makes them. The best I've done is heard a deer or two go jumping off into the woods when I open the door to go to work early in the morning.
Z107.3

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster

Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Near Miss – Cop in Augusta is Almost Hit by Falling Airplane Part

A member of the Capitol Police in Augusta just missed being hit by a piece of debris that fell from a passing airplane. Being a member of the Capitol Police is a potentially dangerous job. Any number of things could happen to a police officer guarding the Capitol in Augusta, but I'm pretty sure just missing being hit by a piece of a passing airplane would never make the list. Until last Friday. That's when Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue was walking outside the entrance to the Capitol building at approximately 12:30 in the afternoon and was nearly hit by falling debris.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

