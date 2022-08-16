ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

abc27 News

Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life

On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in Lebanon County crash

LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pigs fall out of truck on I-81

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer

A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Vacant Enola bar damaged by arson catches fire again

Vacant Enola bar damaged by arson catches fire again. Penn College students cook for Little League World …. Community continues to cope with tragic Berwick events. Former karate instructor faces up to 50 years in …. Scranton School District adding 20 armed guards. Berwick and Nescopeck Try and Cope Together.
ENOLA, PA
abc27.com

Missing York teens found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
YORK, PA
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Chargers filed on suspect for homicide five months after incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On August 16, Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges on Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera for the homicide of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez. Bermudez Melendez was reported missing on March 14, last being seen on March 13. It wasn't until days later, March 19, when his body was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.

(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

