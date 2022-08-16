Read full article on original website
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
Pedestrian struck after trying to save a dog that he struck himself, man arrested for suspicion of DUI
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Centre County man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug after hitting a Harrisburg man who was attempting to save a dog that he had hit earlier on Aug 6. Foster Barner, 58, of Harrisburg, was attempting to...
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
Pa. police officer, Ironman athlete who beat cancer dies in bicycle crash: reports
A veteran police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died in a bicycle crash on Saturday in Lancaster County, according to multiple media reports. According to LancasterOnline, state police said Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt...
echo-pilot.com
'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life
On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
Police: Man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say they have arrested a man in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook. In a news release from the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, Jeremy Pauley was arrested on Thursday and charged with abuse of a human corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
WGAL
Woman killed in Lebanon County crash
LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
Lancaster woman dies following crash on Route 72 in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has died after crashing her vehicle in Lebanon County on Wednesday evening. Vanessa Henner, 25, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Lebanon County Coroner's Office. First responders were dispatched to the crash in Union...
WGAL
Pigs fall out of truck on I-81
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
pahomepage.com
Vacant Enola bar damaged by arson catches fire again
Vacant Enola bar damaged by arson catches fire again. Penn College students cook for Little League World …. Community continues to cope with tragic Berwick events. Former karate instructor faces up to 50 years in …. Scranton School District adding 20 armed guards. Berwick and Nescopeck Try and Cope Together.
WGAL
Police: Man fatally shoots man in York, dumps body in Lancaster County
A man is accused of killing another man in York earlier this year and dumping his body in southern Lancaster County. Carlos Rivera-Rivera II, 24, is charged with homicide, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. According to a criminal complaint, Rivera-Rivera fatally shot Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez on March 13...
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
local21news.com
Chargers filed on suspect for homicide five months after incident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On August 16, Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges on Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera for the homicide of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez. Bermudez Melendez was reported missing on March 14, last being seen on March 13. It wasn't until days later, March 19, when his body was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.
(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
