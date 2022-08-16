Read full article on original website
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Felony Assault
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for assault and other associated charges following an investigation that began on Friday evening. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:42 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres in Rehoboth Beach regarding an assault. The ensuing investigation revealed that the male victim was standing in his driveway loading items into a vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Frederick Young. Young struck the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun. Computer checks of Young revealed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Ocean City Today
Anne Arundel man faces auto theft charges in Ocean City
Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting
Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II. Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
WBOC
One Killed, Two Injured in Selbyville Crash
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured in Selbyville. Police said that just after 8 a.m., a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road and approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard and approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. Police said that for reasons still unknown, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard, according to police.
firststateupdate.com
Tragic Accident Takes The Life Of Frankford Man In Selbyville Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4 said DeMalto. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Delaware Man Struck And Killed In Maryland Big Rig “Hit-And-Run”
Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County, according to officials. Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 13 from...
WGMD Radio
Lewes Man Dead in Salisbury Hit & Run
A Lewes man is dead after a hit and run early Monday morning in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say just after 3:30 this morning, 29 year old Colin Lin was operating a motorized scooter and trying to cross northbound Route 13 from a center median cross-over near Oliphant Street, when he was struck by a commercial vehicle. Video of the truck shows it as a blue truck with sleeper berth and white stripe down the side – it was not hauling a trailer.
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
Maryland Man Killed, Woman Airlifted To Hospital In Two-Alarm Blaze: Fire Marshal
A man was killed and a woman airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a midday fire broke out in Wicomico County, authorities announced. Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a late afternoon fire that took the life of a Wicomico County man on Monday, Aug. 15 on Johnson Road in Salisbury.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Work Release Offender Walks Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center, Caught After Brief Search
An offender is back in custody after walking away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. According to a spokesperson with the Delaware Department of Correction, the offender had been allowed out on work release. He was caught early this morning (Monday) after a brief search in the Georgetown...
WBOC
Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge
SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
WDEL 1150AM
Two men charged after drug raid at Dover motel
Two men are charged with drug offenses after a raid at a Dover motel room one of the men had rented. After an investigation, officers got a warrant to search the room at the Super Lodge at 246 North DuPont Highway Friday morning, Dover police said. In the room were...
WMDT.com
Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington
Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
WMDT.com
Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An electrical malfunction is blamed for sparking a fire that left a Rehoboth Beach home in ruins early Wednesday morning. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident, reported shortly before 4 a.m., occurred at home located on West Side Drive in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
firststateupdate.com
18-Year-Old Dover Woman Kille In Tragic Accident Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram according to DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
Comments / 0