wvlt.tv
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
Vols football tickets will now be digital, but there is a way to get paper tickets. Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students. The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue.
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31.
Three pounds of fish thrown out at failing Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
'Living a nightmare' | Missing East Tennessee man's mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department.
Claiborne Progress
Bar loses beer license after fatal shooting of Harrogate man
A shootout between two rival motorcycle clubs in April resulted in the death of a Harrogate man. The altercation took place in the parking lot of the Knoxville-based Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill. Patrick Petty and Kenneth ‘Lee’ Burgett of Knoxville were fatally shot as a result of the alleged...
wvlt.tv
Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire
Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area
Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee family tells man they want to keep his missing cat as a birthday gift
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knoxville man was contacted by a family that says they found his missing cat but plan to keep the cat as birthday gift to their daughter. On August 9, Justin Cummings let his cat 'Lulu' outside but became alarmed when she didn't return. "We...
WATE
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
One man died following a motorcycle accident on Tazewell Pike at Mountain Shadow Drive in Knox County.
WATE
Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
Alcoa man gets two life sentences for murder of Knoxville couple
An Alcoa man was handed two consecutive life sentences on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
wvlt.tv
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
bbbtv12.com
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
WATE
Local clinic helps with alcohol and drug recovery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery. Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case. This outpatient program is convenient and...
wvlt.tv
Wanted Roane Co. man charged with first degree murder captured in Illinois
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was wanted out of Roane Co. was found by the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Marshall Co, Illinois Wednesday, according to officials with the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Christopher Lee Kennedy and his wife Evelyn Denise Kennedy were convicted of...
