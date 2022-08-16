ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

S&S Cafeteria closing its doors

Vols football tickets will now be digital, but there is a way to get paper tickets. Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students.
Claiborne Progress

Bar loses beer license after fatal shooting of Harrogate man

A shootout between two rival motorcycle clubs in April resulted in the death of a Harrogate man. The altercation took place in the parking lot of the Knoxville-based Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill. Patrick Petty and Kenneth ‘Lee’ Burgett of Knoxville were fatally shot as a result of the alleged...
wvlt.tv

Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire

Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire

Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices.
WATE

6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
wvlt.tv

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
WATE

Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
wvlt.tv

Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
bbbtv12.com

Caryville to get new Police Chief

Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
WATE

Local clinic helps with alcohol and drug recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery. Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case. This outpatient program is convenient and...
