FLINT, MI – Assault charges filed against a former Flint police officer have been dismissed after the alleged victim in the case failed to show up for trial last week. Javion Corde Miller, 21, was scheduled to stand trial Thursday, Aug. 11, on two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and battery. The charges were dismissed when the victim failed to appear for the trial, according to court records.

FLINT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO