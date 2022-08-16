ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date

A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
FLINT, MI
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Police: Victim in critical condition following shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Trout Drive on Monday about 1:17 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The...
FLINT, MI
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
The Flint Journal

2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint's north side

FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

Assault charges dismissed against former Flint cop

FLINT, MI – Assault charges filed against a former Flint police officer have been dismissed after the alleged victim in the case failed to show up for trial last week. Javion Corde Miller, 21, was scheduled to stand trial Thursday, Aug. 11, on two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and battery. The charges were dismissed when the victim failed to appear for the trial, according to court records.
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Lansing police give update on shooting outside Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are still investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the city’s southwest side outside of a Quality Dairy store. Lansing Police officers said they responded to calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Neighbors said they have never seen this type of incident just feet from their front […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
DEWITT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI

