abc12.com
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
Gunman, 2 more suspects get away after shooting, carjacking, crash in Southfield
According to investigators, a 22-year-old Southfield man was approached by a suspect armed with a long gun outside the Regal Towers apartments on Franklin Rd. near 11 Mile Rd., just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
ClickOnDetroit.com
12-year-old girl shot during argument with acquaintance in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument with an acquaintance while walking with a group of friends in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Riad Street and Morang Avenue on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.
WNEM
Police: Victim in critical condition following shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Trout Drive on Monday about 1:17 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The...
fox2detroit.com
2 more carjackings reported amid surge including of a 73-year-old victim
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police wants you to take a good look at pictures of a young man who allegedly carjacked a woman at the Mobil gas station on Harper near Cadieux at 5 a.m. Tuesday. He got into her vehicle after she stepped out and waiting for...
2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
Assault charges dismissed against former Flint cop
FLINT, MI – Assault charges filed against a former Flint police officer have been dismissed after the alleged victim in the case failed to show up for trial last week. Javion Corde Miller, 21, was scheduled to stand trial Thursday, Aug. 11, on two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and battery. The charges were dismissed when the victim failed to appear for the trial, according to court records.
Lansing police give update on shooting outside Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are still investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the city’s southwest side outside of a Quality Dairy store. Lansing Police officers said they responded to calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Neighbors said they have never seen this type of incident just feet from their front […]
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
abc12.com
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
abc12.com
24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
fox2detroit.com
Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows
DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
