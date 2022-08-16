HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.

