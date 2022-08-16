ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

The Georgia Sun

18-year-old killed in Macon shooting

MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
13WMAZ

3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE. 9:30 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are investigating after a child was shot Thursday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m., a mother took her 3-year-old, who had been shot, to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The child is currently listed...
13WMAZ

Two people charged with murder in July shooting at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Ga. — Two people have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and two hospitalized, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 7:15 p.m. on July 26th at the Waverly Pointe apartments located at 624 Forest Hill Road. People at the apartments were gathered outside when four people were shot.
wgxa.tv

BSCO arrests man with codeine, marijuana, stolen gun, $25K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on numerous drug and gun-related charges after serving two search warrants at homes on Elpis St. and Christian Ave. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, and Sheriff’s Response Team Units served...
13WMAZ

18-year-old dies after being shot on Nisbet Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on Nisbet Drive Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a person shot on the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim, 18-year-old Ashton Fort, who was shot several times.
wgxa.tv

One person in critical condition after shooting on Bobby Jones St.

UPDATE - 10:50 P.M. -- The victim, identified as Ashton Fort, has been pronounced dead. UPDATE - 6:05 P.M. -- An 18-year-old male has been shot multiple times and is in critical condition. No suspect or motive has been released at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to...
wgxa.tv

Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
wgxa.tv

Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
41nbc.com

WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.
41nbc.com

Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

