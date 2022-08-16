Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old killed in Macon shooting
MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE. 9:30 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are investigating after a child was shot Thursday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m., a mother took her 3-year-old, who had been shot, to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The child is currently listed...
Two people charged with murder in July shooting at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Ga. — Two people have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and two hospitalized, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 7:15 p.m. on July 26th at the Waverly Pointe apartments located at 624 Forest Hill Road. People at the apartments were gathered outside when four people were shot.
Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in drug bust at auto repair shop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people Thursday in a drug investigation at Forsyth Tire and Auto located at 596 Indian Springs Drive in Forsyth. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation and found out that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
BSCO arrests man with codeine, marijuana, stolen gun, $25K
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on numerous drug and gun-related charges after serving two search warrants at homes on Elpis St. and Christian Ave. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, and Sheriff’s Response Team Units served...
18-year-old dies after being shot on Nisbet Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on Nisbet Drive Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a person shot on the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim, 18-year-old Ashton Fort, who was shot several times.
wgxa.tv
'Never seen him hit her:' Daughter of slain Macon man speaks on deadly domestic dispute
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- "Me being so young and planning a funeral, it hurts you know," Tiana Fitchett said. Fitchett is 21 years old and planning a funeral for her dad. It's something she didn't imagine she'd be doing for many years to come. "I'd just had a conversation with him,"...
wgxa.tv
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bobby Jones St.
UPDATE - 10:50 P.M. -- The victim, identified as Ashton Fort, has been pronounced dead. UPDATE - 6:05 P.M. -- An 18-year-old male has been shot multiple times and is in critical condition. No suspect or motive has been released at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
wgxa.tv
Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
'Out to victimize the community': Houston County Sheriff's Office dealing with uptick in gang violence
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say gang violence in Houston County is evolving and growing, and now, the Houston County Sheriff's Office says they're dealing with it. Two Houston County deputies just got back from the Georgia Gangs Investigation Conference. During that conference, they met with other gang investigators...
41nbc.com
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
Monroe County Police receive online threat against school
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's office says it received report of a threat against an unnamed school on Snapchat. Their statement says someone was planning to commit a violent act between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. at a school. A student at one...
Grandmother says granddaughter was shot 4 times in her driveway
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A woman was shot multiple times in the driveway at her grandmother's home in McDonough earlier this month; the police department said this shooting could be connected to two others that happened over the span of roughly an hour. “We thought they were shooting firecrackers,” described...
wgxa.tv
9-month-old dead after being in the car with family throughout the day
MACON, GA. -- Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators were called to the hospital around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It was reported that a 9-month-old was traveling in a vehicle with her mom and two other siblings throughout the...
wgxa.tv
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
Bibb deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.
41nbc.com
Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 8