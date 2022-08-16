Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
WeWork Founder Adam Neumann’s New Company Already Has $1 Billion Valuation and People Are Skeptical: ‘Fool Me Once…’
WeWork founder Adam Neumann is back with a new company, and this one reportedly has a valuation of $1 billion – before it’s even opened for business. For some, it’s all feeling a bit familiar. Neumann’s latest venture is called “Flow” and, if you go to the...
'If you f--k up in the biggest ways, you can be redeemed': Silicon Valley just handed $350 million to the guy who crashed WeWork
Handing WeWork founder Adam Neumann $350 million proves that Silicon Valley's talk of wanting to solve real problems is just that: all talk.
Meet the electric guitar-wielding former AWS exec intent on making Goldman Sachs the Amazon of Wall Street
Marco Argenti will take over as Goldman Sachs' sole chief information officer in October. Argenti, who helped build Amazon into a tech behemoth, sat down with Insider to discuss his vision for transforming how the bank does business. This post first appeared in 10 Things on Wall Street, a newsletter...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
biztoc.com
WeWork's former CEO has a new startup, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion
Andreessen Horowitz has invested $350 million in Flow, according to the New York Times. The investment valued the startup at more than $1 billion, the report says. Marc Andreessen, cofounder and general partner at the VC firm, announced the investment in a blog post. Andreessen: Neumann "revolutionized the second largest...
morningbrew.com
Andreessen Horowitz writes largest individual check ever for Adam Neumann’s new housing rental startup
It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how much money Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are willing to give you to get back up. WeWork founder and barefoot king Adam Neumann is back in the real estate startup game, this time nabbing $350 million in funding from venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) for his new housing rental company, Flow.
WeWork's Adam Neumann to launch new real estate company
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann is jumping back into the real estate game three years after his abrupt exit from the troubled shared office space company. His new company, called Flow, aims to transform the residential rental market and has secured a sizable investment from noted Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which is known for its early investments in companies including Airbnb and Facebook.
WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Wants to Be Your Landlord, Again
Adam Neumann's new housing venture, Flow, has secured $350 million in funding from a big-name investor.
Andreessen Horowitz's investment into Adam Neumann's new real estate company shows the industry is doomed
Andreessen Horowitz just invested millions in Adam Neumann's new company — and senior correspondent Linette Lopez says it's a sign the industry is doomed.
TechCrunch
VSC Ventures adds $14 million to its storytelling-meets-checkbook investment pitch
VSC Ventures launched in October 2021, at the height of the startup boom, with a $7 million investment vehicle to back startups. The public relations firm’s venture debut came after it helped more than 600 venture-backed startups through 53 exits, 20 unicorns and four IPOs; and now, it’s back with more money as it hoped.
u.today
XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
kitco.com
Alphabet leads all public companies in crypto startup investments with $1.56 billion
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data published in a recent report by the blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata shows that 40 corporations invested in...
TechCrunch
Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech startup Gatsby for $50M
Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it just received approval from FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to move forward with the acquisition. The company first filed for regulatory approval in December of 2021. Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock-trading app aimed at...
forkast.news
Venture capital rallies for CoinFund, Shima Capital crypto investment funds
Venture capital for two new investment funds from CoinFund and Shima Capital were announced, with amounts reaching US$300 million and US$200 million, respectively. The Ventures I fund, announced Thursday by CoinFund, will focus on backing blockchain startups, including both existing portfolios and new startup teams. The Ventures I fund will...
ValueWalk
Why Is The U.S. Dollar So Strong And Where Does It Go From Here?
While 2022 was extremely challenging for the majority of financial markets and assets, the same could not be said for the U.S. dollar, which has been steadily strengthening over recent months against other currencies. The dollar index (DXY) is up almost 11% since the start of the year after hitting...
