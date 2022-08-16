ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aKDg_0hJAQgpH00
Daniela Villamar, 24, and Jorge Solares, 41 Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said.

Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.

One of the suspects held a knife against the victim’s neck as the other robbed her of her cell phone and purse before the pair fled in an unknown direction, police said.

A follow-up search of the area led to the suspects being located and positively identified as Daniela Villamar, 24, and Jorge Solares, 41, police said.

Both were taken to police headquarters and charged with armed robbery and weapons offenses.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gloved Men Snatch Frenchie From Boy During Walk In Newark: Police

Police are on the lookout for a French bull dog named Teddy stolen from his 13-year-old owner during a walk in Newark, authorities said. The boy was walking his family's pet dog on the 400 block of South 19th Street when a white Jeep occupied by four males pulled up behind him around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Trenton Police#Daily Voice Mercer
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Strangled Dad, Choked Aunt: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, authorities said.Ernest K. Kotey, 43, of Hazlet, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic …
HAZLET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sauconsource.com

Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store

An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
340K+
Followers
51K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy