Holland, MI

whtc.com

Holland’s Town Crier Set to be Laid to Rest

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – Holland’s Town Crier has been silenced. Funeral services are this Saturday at 10 AM in Central Wesleyan Church for John Karsten, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 85. Known for his costume and distinctive delivery as the Tulip City’s “Town Crier” for four decades, Mr. Karsten had served with the Dutch Marines in the Netherlands, worked as a grocer, and was a Johnson Controls retiree. He had also had a stint as the president of the Town Criers’ Guild of America.
whtc.com

Sandra VanWieren

Sandra VanWieren age 79, of Holland, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Franklin and Aletta Kragt and was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Del Kagt, son-in-law, Scott Dorn, and parents-in-law, Clair and Janet VanWieren. Sandra was...
whtc.com

Postcards from Holland: A Look at Lake Mac

After a couple of months of radio silence from this desk …. It’s time again to start snapping photos around Holland, as the Postcards from Holland series resumes. It’s a way to combine some necessary strolling for health reasons as well as looking at the Tulip City through a refreshed set of eyes.
whtc.com

Holland Police Log August 17-18, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
whtc.com

Temporary Traffic Control Order for Hope College Move in Weekend

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – To accommodate Hope College as they move in students for the 2022-23 school year, the following road closures, traffic changes and no parking orders will be in effect from Friday Aug 26th through Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Traffic Flow Changes (7:30 a.m....
whtc.com

Social District, Sidewalks on Holland City Council’s Meeting Agenda Tonight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – Extending the downtown Social District is among the items under consideration by the Holland City Council during this evening’s biweekly business meeting. The Downtown Development Authority is recommending that the boundaries for the area where patrons of participating establishments that serve...
whtc.com

UPDATE: Holland City Council Approves Social District Expansion, Sidewalk Construction

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – Holland’s downtown Social District is expanding. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the Holland City Council unanimously concurred with the Downtown Development Authority’s recommendation that the boundaries for the area where patrons of participating establishments that serve alcohol by the glass could step outside to enjoy their adult beverage be expanded one block south to accommodate the Park Theatre site off of River Avenue and West 10th Street. Deputy City Manager Matt Van Dyken is also one of the DDA’s board members, and says that the theatre has “really stepped its game up.”
