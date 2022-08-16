HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – Holland’s Town Crier has been silenced. Funeral services are this Saturday at 10 AM in Central Wesleyan Church for John Karsten, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 85. Known for his costume and distinctive delivery as the Tulip City’s “Town Crier” for four decades, Mr. Karsten had served with the Dutch Marines in the Netherlands, worked as a grocer, and was a Johnson Controls retiree. He had also had a stint as the president of the Town Criers’ Guild of America.

