stthomas.edu
Playful Learning Lab Named Participant in Coding Education Collaborative
The Playful Learning Lab (PLL) at St. Thomas was recently named a 2022-24 participant in the Scratch Education Collaborative (SEC), an initiative that supports worldwide organizations in teaching and use of creative coding. Scratch is a programming language often used as an introduction to coding and is known for being beginner-friendly. Recently, the Playful Learning Lab has been teaching the language with students and teachers at the Metro Deaf School with American Sign Language Scratch tutorials.
boreal.org
Minnesota to offer free school meals to 90,000 extra students
The State of Minnesota is expanding its free school meals program so that an additional 90,000 students will get them. Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that more than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled to receive free school meals, as part of a USDA pilot program involving seven other states including Minnesota.
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Hero Pay applicant denial emails to be sent out Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than a million Minnesotans are waiting to see if they will get hundreds of dollars from the state. Applicants for Hero Pay should soon receive an answer. On Tuesday, the state is expected to send an email out to let applicants know if they were denied. It will be sent to the email address used in the application. Hero pay is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic. Nearly 1.2 million people applied. The application window closed on July 22. According to the state, there were 214,209 applications...
kvrr.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Awarded Platinum Seal for Voter Engagement
The University of St. Thomas has been awarded the Highly Established Action Plan Seal by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a nonpartisan initiative of Civic Nation, an organization that encourages student voter engagement through the Campus Democracy Challenge. St. Thomas, which was ranked No. 4 in Minnesota campus voting, was recognized for having one of the top 82 submitted action plans and for its commitment to increasing nonpartisan democratic engagement in 2022.
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
Xeriscaping: The growing landscaping trend that saves water, helps pollinators
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- As drought conditions worsen in the West, and continue to impact parts of Minnesota, a growing trend is aimed at saving water and helping pollinators.Xeriscaping is the technique of removing grass lawns and planting native, more drought-resistant plants instead. Elisa Bernick has been xeriscaping for years at her St. Paul home and now has a flourishing garden with many different species."I think many of us are coming to terms of the fact we don't want to use more resources than necessary. Fertilizer, water, this intensive sort of gardening that we grew up with, but now we...
Are hospitals prepared if 15,000 Minnesota nurses go on strike?
ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday, some hospital leaders and the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will be back at the bargaining table after voting Monday to authorize a strike. And while that doesn't mean they're hitting the picket line just yet, KARE 11 is looking into how hospitals will...
'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s
A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam
Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
boreal.org
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
hot1047.com
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Shares Dangers Of Back To School Photos
We all need to be very careful about what we post these days. Even when something seems innocent or safe to post, chances are, someone will find a way to scam you. That is just the world we live in these days. One great example of this is a recent...
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat
Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
