Medford, MA

The Landmark

Paxton Center School honor roll

PAXTON — Paxton Center School has released its academic honor roll, revised, for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Grade 8: Bronwyn Daly, Mason Figueras, Mahindra Ganesh, Antoni Golemo, Jack Hehir, Anderson Kadis, Patrick O’Connell, Amelia Roix, Zachary Santolucito, Makayla Small, Will Stearns, Kassandra Van Norman and Hannah Young.
PAXTON, MA
The Landmark

Insurance costs up for Sterling Fair

STERLING — The Sterling Fair is set to return for the first time since 2019, but organizers have been served with a curve ball. The town's insurance company, MIAA, notified the town that they could not continue to insure the fair the same way they have in the past.
STERLING, MA
The Landmark

Setter position is a perfect fit for Johnson

HOLDEN — In describing positions in the sport of volleyball, it's often said that the ‘setter’ is the glue that holds the team together, and for good reason. Setters do just what their name says, and that is to set every second ball to a spiker, who is poised to kill (hit hard to win the point) the ball and capture the point. Setters are responsible for coordinating their team’s entire offense while ensuring that spikers actually have the opportunity to kill the ball. The setter is responsible for controlling the flow of the game as well as getting the most out of teammates.
HOLDEN, MA

