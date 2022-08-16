Read full article on original website
ESPN
Sky coach James Wade voices displeasure with WNBA playoffs first-round format as Chicago prepares to defend title
CHICAGO -- As the Chicago Sky prepared for the first round of the WNBA playoffs, and the start of their title defense under the league's new playoff format, coach and general manager James Wade said he was "not a real big fan" of the new structure of the first-round series.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Former Bulldog Teaira McCowan Leading Dallas Wings into 2022 WNBA Playoffs
Teaira McCowan has been a driving force for the Dallas Wings heading into postseason play in the WNBA.
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable
The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Chelsea Gray helps Aces pull away from Mercury to avoid upset and win Game 1
The Las Vegas Aces got more of a test than they were expecting from the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of their first-round series on Wednesday night, but they ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 79-63 win. Neither team could get anything going on the offensive end...
3 reasons the Sky will repeat as champions after earning No. 2 seed in 2022 WNBA Playoffs
Later this week, the 2022 WNBA Playoffs get underway and so does the Chicago Sky’s campaign to repeat as WNBA champions. The team will make their eighth postseason appearance in the last ten years in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Do the Sky have what it takes to win again?
CBS Sports
ESPN
WNBA playoffs 2022: Ranking the top 25 players in the postseason
With the 2022 WNBA playoffs set to open Wednesday, it's time to look at not just the top teams vying for this season's championship but the top players. As ESPN ranks the best 25 players in the playoffs -- as voted on by ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou and M.A. Voepel -- we take into consideration not only who is still competing for the title but how well they are playing right now heading into the postseason.
CBS Sports
The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever
The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman) Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
NBC Sports
‘Why not us?’ New York upsets Chicago to win first game of WNBA Playoffs
CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13...
CBS Sports
WNBA viewership on ESPN, ABC sets multiple high marks
The WNBA, which just concluded its 26th regular season, enjoyed some record-high viewership on primary television partner ESPN in 2022.
Yardbarker
2022 WNBA Playoff Primer Part II: Sun-Wings, Storm-Mystics
WNBA playoff basketball is finally here! With things kicking off on Wednesday night, I decided to highlight an X-factor I'll be keeping tabs on for each best-of-three first round series. For Part II of this two-part series, let's look at the Thursday night matchups, which features the Connecticut Sun taking...
NBC Sports
Watch Marine Johannes with WNBA pass of the year, Liberty upset Sky
Marine Johannes threw a pass that changed the game. Not only was it a brilliant pass by the French international that cut the Sky’s lead to three, but it also changed the momentum of the game — Chicago never scored again, New York closed the game on a 13-0 run, and the Liberty earned the Game 1 upset and put the pressure on the defending champion Sky, now down 0-1 in a best-of-three series.
ESPN
WNBA betting tips for Thursday's playoff games
Line: Sun (-9.5) Money line: Sun (-550), Wings (+400) Questionable: Isabelle Harrison (shoulder) It is difficult to fade the Sun in this matchup. Connecticut closed out the regular season with an 8-2 record and over that time frame they ranked first in offensive rating (112.7) and second in defensive rating (96.8). The Wings won two out of three games they played against Sun during the regular season, so Connecticut will have to display maximum effort tonight. The Sun are undefeated against the spread over their past five games.
