ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
US News and World Report

Breanna Stewart Earns AP WNBA Player of the Year Honors

Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game and this season her efforts culminated in a couple more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
ATLANTA, GA
CNET

WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable

The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Teaira Mccowan
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Brittney Griner
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup

Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#Washington Mystics#Wnba Power Rankings#The New York Liberty#The Phoenix Mercury#Finals
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday

Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A

Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: On bench for third straight

Meyers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox. Meyers will take a seat for the third game in a row and appears to have lost hold of the center-field job while the Astros seem to have taken a full-blown committee approach to the position. Chas McCormick is making his second straight start in center and may have tentatively emerged as the preferred option, but Mauricio Dubon also picked up a start at the position Tuesday. In all likelihood, manager Dusty Baker will likely wait and see if any among McCormick, Dubon and Meyers can get hot at the plate before settling on a clear-cut top option in center field.
HOUSTON, TX
Clay Kallam

The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever

The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman) Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Thursday

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Kiner-Falefa started the past nine games and will head to the bench Thursday after posting a .179/.273/.286 slash line during that span. Prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, who was promoted for his debut Wednesday, will start at shortstop in the series opener versus Toronto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

WNBA playoffs 2022: Best outfits from the first round

The WNBA playoffs are set after a wildly entertaining regular season. The action on the court is sure to keep fans entertained, and the fits off the court also will turn some heads. A number of stars in "The W" have already shown off with their wardrobe. Las Vegas Aces...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy