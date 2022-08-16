Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA・
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
ESPN
Sky coach James Wade voices displeasure with WNBA playoffs first-round format as Chicago prepares to defend title
CHICAGO -- As the Chicago Sky prepared for the first round of the WNBA playoffs, and the start of their title defense under the league's new playoff format, coach and general manager James Wade said he was "not a real big fan" of the new structure of the first-round series.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Former Bulldog Teaira McCowan Leading Dallas Wings into 2022 WNBA Playoffs
Teaira McCowan has been a driving force for the Dallas Wings heading into postseason play in the WNBA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Breanna Stewart Earns AP WNBA Player of the Year Honors
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game and this season her efforts culminated in a couple more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable
The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family
The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Chelsea Gray helps Aces pull away from Mercury to avoid upset and win Game 1
The Las Vegas Aces got more of a test than they were expecting from the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of their first-round series on Wednesday night, but they ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 79-63 win. Neither team could get anything going on the offensive end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Sky: 2 bold predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs in quest to repeat
The Chicago Sky were cruising toward the No. 1 seed in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs in their quest to repeat as champions. However, the last month of the regular season proved that things won’t be easy for Candace Parker and company. In June and July, the team only lost...
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: On bench for third straight
Meyers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox. Meyers will take a seat for the third game in a row and appears to have lost hold of the center-field job while the Astros seem to have taken a full-blown committee approach to the position. Chas McCormick is making his second straight start in center and may have tentatively emerged as the preferred option, but Mauricio Dubon also picked up a start at the position Tuesday. In all likelihood, manager Dusty Baker will likely wait and see if any among McCormick, Dubon and Meyers can get hot at the plate before settling on a clear-cut top option in center field.
The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever
The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman) Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Thursday
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Kiner-Falefa started the past nine games and will head to the bench Thursday after posting a .179/.273/.286 slash line during that span. Prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, who was promoted for his debut Wednesday, will start at shortstop in the series opener versus Toronto.
ESPN
WNBA playoffs 2022: Best outfits from the first round
The WNBA playoffs are set after a wildly entertaining regular season. The action on the court is sure to keep fans entertained, and the fits off the court also will turn some heads. A number of stars in "The W" have already shown off with their wardrobe. Las Vegas Aces...
Comments / 1