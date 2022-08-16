Fortnite and Dragon Ball have collided with an epic new trailer!. Fans of Fortnite have been hoping for the world of Dragon Ball to be brought into the game and finally, after years of wanting, that has finally happened. While it’s too late to save the disappointing season three of chapter three, the arrival of Dragon Ball characters to the world of Fortnite is a welcomed breath of fresh air and sets up an epic finish to the end of the season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO