Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
Watch: Dragon Ball arrive in Fortnite in this epic new trailer
Fortnite and Dragon Ball have collided with an epic new trailer!. Fans of Fortnite have been hoping for the world of Dragon Ball to be brought into the game and finally, after years of wanting, that has finally happened. While it’s too late to save the disappointing season three of chapter three, the arrival of Dragon Ball characters to the world of Fortnite is a welcomed breath of fresh air and sets up an epic finish to the end of the season.
Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Neco-Arc vs Miyako Arima Gameplay Trailer 1
Watch as Neco-Arc takes on Miyako Arima in this latest trailer for Melty Blood: Type Lumina. The new playable characters Neco-Arc and Mash Kyrielight are coming to the fighting game and will be available for free on August 19 at 6:00(UTC).
Thymesia - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Thymesia for another look at fearsome enemies and more from this action RPG. Thymesia is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In a kingdom where death spreads, play as a mysterious character known by the code name "Corvus"....
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"Weapon comprised of a blade attached to a long haft. A far-reaching piercing weapon, it can be wielded from behind the safety of a raised shield. Very effective against mounted foes." The Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
Chimeraland - Attack of the Tyrant Update Trailer
Chimerland's Attack of the Tyrant update is available now on PC, iOS, and Android, bringing dinosaurs as new tamable beasts, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus, and Brontosaurus. The update also features pet shaping and pet dyeing abilities, a new museum, various rewards, and more. Watch the latest trailer for this open-world RPG, where you catch and create pets from mythical beasts.
Cult of the Lamb - Accolades Trailer
Get another look at Cult of the Lamb and see what some critics are saying about the game. Cult of the Lamb is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Wolves Of War - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolves Of War, an upcoming movie starring Ed Westwick, Rupert Graves, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, and Anastasia Martin. At the end of WWII, a tough British officer leads a ragtag band of Allied commandos behind enemy lines on one last impossible mission. Their task is to rescue a scientist in order to stop the Nazi’s work on developing an atomic bomb -- all while evading the Nazi guerrillas who are determined to continue the war at any cost.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
Airborne Kingdom: The Lost Tundra - Announcement Trailer
Airborne Kingdom's The Lost Tundra DLC brings a frosty new biome and new cosmetics and customizations. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the upcoming free The Lost Tundra update. The Lost Tundra DLC launches on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and...
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
Sonic Frontiers: Everything we know about the open-world platformer
Sonic is back soon and looks bigger than ever
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
Star Wars: Rogue One to Return to Theaters, With a Sneak Peek of Andor Attached
Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is heading back to theaters, and it's bringing a sneak peek at prequel series Andor with it. The gripping prelude to Star Wars: A New Hope is coming back to the big screen in North America. There’s not long to wait, either – Rogue One returns to 150 IMAX theaters across the US on August 26, 2022.
Valkyrie Gondul
Valkyrie Gondul is one of the nine Valkyries that you can fight as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Gondul is found not in a Hidden Chamber of Odin, but at the top of the realm of Muspelheim, in the final 6th arena of Surtr's Trials. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Gondul in God of War (2018).
Dragon Ball x Fortnite Is Breaking the Internet With Dancing Goku
Today, the Internet has little to talk about that's not Son Goku. Thanks to Epic Games and Toei Animation, the pop culture crossover of our dreams has become a reality. Dragon Ball x Fortnite went live today after weeks spent speculating. And now, social media has been overtaken by Goku and his sweet, sweet dance moves.
The 10 Best Dragon Ball Z Characters
Even decades after its original run, Dragon Ball Z remains one of the most popular anime series ever released. Who doesn't love watching colorful, muscular heroes battling it out with the fate of the entire world at stake?. Even as the franchise continues to grow thanks to Dragon Ball Super...
Open-World Iron Man Game Was In The Works For Years At Just Cause Studio
Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios was developing an open-world Iron Man game years ago, studio founder Christofer Sundberg revealed in a new interview. Sundberg, who left Avalanche in 2019, told MinnMax that this game was in development for "a couple of years." The game would have allowed players to fly...
Why Goat Simulator 3 Will Give Players the Power to Push Its World to the Limit
“If you want to enlarge someone's head so it's as big as the world and now you can't see what you're doing anymore,” says Sebastian Eriksson, CEO & Game Designer at Coffee Stain North, “it's your choice. Do it if you want to!”. That sentence should give you...
