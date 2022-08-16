Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
abc57.com
22 WSBT
Nappanee man dead after weekend crash
A Nappanee man is dead after an accident Sunday morning in Michigan. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says they were called to N US 131 at midnight Sunday morning for a crash involving two vehicles. Police state an Audi A4 driven by a resident of Plainwell, MI rear-ended 58-year-old Harlan...
abc57.com
Indianapolis man arrested following Wednesday morning robbery on Nappanee Street
ELKHART, Ind. - An Indianapolis man was arrested following a robbery on Nappanee Street Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 9:21 a.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress at a drug store in the 1200 block of N. Nappanee Street. The alleged suspect, later identified...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart police respond to robbery at CVS
Quick work by police in Elkhart after a robbery at the CVS drug store in the 1200 block of North Nappanee Street. Officers were called to the store, around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, where they learned the suspect left the scene in a Chevy Cruz. Soon after, officers...
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
WNDU
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMT
Video: Man exits car holding beer following chase in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver who led deputies on a chase exited his vehicle with a can of Bud Light in hand, dash camera video showed. The driver had a blood alcohol content of almost four times the legal limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
abc57.com
Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Man Arrested After Using Shoe To Batter Woman
MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly using a shoe to batter a woman. Gavin Jack Harris, 20, 2939 E. LaPoint Drive, Milford, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, a class C misdemeanor.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
WANE-TV
Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
hometownnewsnow.com
Sleeping in Stolen Truck Charges
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area woman allegedly stole a vehicle and later was found sleeping in it outside Walmart. Autumn Rogers, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to La Porte County Police, Rogers took a Ford F-150 belonging to a man who reported his pick-up truck was stolen.
95.3 MNC
Investigator reopening 1975 cold case
A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
