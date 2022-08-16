An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

ELKHART, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO