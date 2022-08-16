88-year-old woman dies after falling into pond with 9-foot alligator



A n 88-year-old woman died Monday after she fell into the pond of a hungry 9-foot alligator .

Nancy Becker's corpse was discovered around 11:15 a.m. in Sun City, South Carolina , next to the beast, who appeared to be "standing guard" over Becker's body, according to a report.

The attack took place in a gated community for adults, and Becker was reportedly gardening prior to the incident.

While working in the garden, Becker slipped into a pond and was unable to get out before the massive alligator got to her, the report noted.

Officials were able to retrieve the elderly woman's body around 1:00 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

The alligator, which was eventually captured, was identified as a 9-foot, 8-inch male.

Authorities killed the animal shortly after it was captured from the pond Monday afternoon.

Becker's death is the fourth confirmed alligator-related killing in 2022 in the United States, according to the report.