ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Woman sentenced to up to 15 years for fatal stabbing in Attleboro

(WJAR) — A woman who pled guilty to a fatal stabbing in Attleboro has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Kayla Cantu was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison and three years of probation for the September 11, 2020, fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily, a spokesperson with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.
ATTLEBORO, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston

Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect

Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Man#Drugs#Wjar#Violent Crime
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park

SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News

Police ID suspected drunken driver in wrong-way crash on I-495 that killed a man

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection with a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead early Wednesday morning. Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers...
whdh.com

Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nrinow.news

N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police

WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy