Turnto10.com
Woman sentenced to up to 15 years for fatal stabbing in Attleboro
(WJAR) — A woman who pled guilty to a fatal stabbing in Attleboro has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Kayla Cantu was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison and three years of probation for the September 11, 2020, fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily, a spokesperson with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.
Woman to serve up to 15 years in prison for deadly Attleboro stabbing
Prosecutors said the stabbing stemmed from a fight over stolen money and drugs at an apartment on Leroy Street.
Police ID man killed in wrong-way OUI crash
The 72-year-old man's car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-495.
ABC6.com
Taunton man convicted of raping child family member gets 10 to 12 years in prison
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a Taunton man convicted of raping a child family member has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. Antonio Nascimento-Depina, 61, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for raping, abusing, and beating young family member
A 61-year-old Taunton man raped and indecently assaulted a young family member was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Antonio Nascimento-Depina was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court on two counts of Aggravated Rape of a...
Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
Man accused of charging at radio host John DePetro with lawnmower
A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly went after radio talk show host John DePetro with a lawnmower, according to police.
Turnto10.com
Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park
SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Boston 25 News
Police ID suspected drunken driver in wrong-way crash on I-495 that killed a man
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection with a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead early Wednesday morning. Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers...
whdh.com
Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced for possessing nearly 2 kilos of cocaine, faces deportation
(WJAR) — A Providence man has been sentenced for possessing nearly 2 kilos of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Robinson Padilla-Rosario was sentenced to sixteen months in federal custody and two years of federal supervised release.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Unraveling the mysteries behind Bristol County's Baby Does
The date is Jan. 26, 1985. It's a cold winter morning in Mansfield, with a layer of snow covering the ground. Kenneth Martin is working as a Massachusetts State Police trooper for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. “I received a call early in the morning that there had...
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
nrinow.news
N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police
WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
