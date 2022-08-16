Read full article on original website
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/16/22–8/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
oilcity.news
Casper Police Department gets $88,399 grant to help provide victim services
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been awarded an $88,399 grant from the Wyoming Office of the Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services. On Tuesday, the City Council authorized the acceptance of the grant. The Casper Police Department will be able to use the money to help provide services to victims of all crimes.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/10/22–8/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Man charged with intent to distribute meth, counterfeit oxycodone
CASPER, Wyo.— A 43-year-old Casper man has been charged with four felonies after investigators say he was stopped while returning from Colorado earlier this summer with methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. The amounts were “much more than what is considered personal use,” according to a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation affidavit.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
oilcity.news
Toilet destroyed by fireworks at David Street Station; suspects at large
CASPER, Wyo. — A toilet in the men’s room at David Street Station was destroyed by a firework in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Casper Police Department officer Scott Cogdill said in an email to Oil City. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video as part...
oilcity.news
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground, and the BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. “Anyone with...
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound." The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support. The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release...
oilcity.news
Police continue investigating Centennial Court Loaf ‘N Jug robbery, ask for information from public
CASPER, Wyo. — The Loaf ‘N Jug gas station located at 1510 Centennial Court was robbed early in the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, wrote the Casper Police Department in a release Monday afternoon. The perpetrators of the robbery are suspected to be the same two people apprehended...
oilcity.news
Natrona COVID-19 cases down from midsummer spike but expected to rise with start of school
CASPER, Wyo. — While Natrona County’s COVID-19 rates have fallen slightly from their midsummer spike, the virus is likely to become more prevalent in the area in coming months. Natrona County has seen a few periodic spikes during summer 2022 that have been attributed to new variants such...
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
These are according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk. Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
oilcity.news
[UPDATE] Casper police say missing missing since Monday located ‘safe and sound’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 47-year-old Robert Ewings, who was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15. “Our department continues to investigate the whereabouts of Ewings,” the release said, asking the public for any information “in regards to his travels and current location.”
oilcity.news
Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
Election Results for City of Mills and Towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn
These are the primary election results for City of Mills and the towns of Bar Nunn and Evansville on Tuesday. They will be updated when the Natrona County Clerk's elections office posts more results. These races are nonpartisan. CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS. Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term.
oilcity.news
Plane crash training scenario will produce smoke, lights and sirens at Casper airport Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A large-scale, multi-agency training exercise simulating an aircraft crash will be carried out at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport on Saturday, August 20, according to Natrona County Emergency Management. “During the drill, area residents may see smoke at the Airport as well as an increased presence...
capcity.news
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
