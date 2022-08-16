ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/16/22–8/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department gets $88,399 grant to help provide victim services

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been awarded an $88,399 grant from the Wyoming Office of the Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services. On Tuesday, the City Council authorized the acceptance of the grant. The Casper Police Department will be able to use the money to help provide services to victims of all crimes.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Law Enforcement#Natrona County Recent
oilcity.news

Man charged with intent to distribute meth, counterfeit oxycodone

CASPER, Wyo.— A 43-year-old Casper man has been charged with four felonies after investigators say he was stopped while returning from Colorado earlier this summer with methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. The amounts were “much more than what is considered personal use,” according to a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation affidavit.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man

The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound." The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support. The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release...
oilcity.news

[UPDATE] Casper police say missing missing since Monday located ‘safe and sound’

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 47-year-old Robert Ewings, who was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15. “Our department continues to investigate the whereabouts of Ewings,” the release said, asking the public for any information “in regards to his travels and current location.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes

CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
EVANSVILLE, WY
capcity.news

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy