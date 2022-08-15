Read full article on original website
Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course
Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth
If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this VRBO rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Family Fun! ‘Kids, Cops & Cars’ is Thursday in Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park
On Thursday, August 18, the Duluth Police Department is once again hosting their fun, family-friendly event at Bayfront Festival Park. 'Kids, Cops, & Cars' is a Northland favorite that once again promises a lot of fun activities for all. The Duluth Police Department shared the details of the event through...
$889.5 Million In Federal Funds Sought For Duluth + Superior Blatnik Bridge Replacement Project
Double the cost of the Twin Ports Interchange work - and the work is still a few years off. As local and state transportation officials start to put the pieces together on the work to replace the aging Blatnik Bridge, funding is key. And, it's become a joint-effort. The Blatnik...
Duluth City Councilors Consider Imposing Speed Limits On Scooters and E-Bikes
Most of us have witnessed the electric scooters and now E-bikes in Canal Park and the Downtown area of Duluth which is a fantastic idea and a great way to get around town. I wish I would have thought of it, but anyway what I find hard to believe is that more people don't crash especially on scooters.
Axe Throwing Now Available at Minnesota’s North Shore Adventure Park
A trip up Minnesota's North Shore is always a great idea. There are beautiful sights to behold, outdoor adventures to be had and fun businesses to visit. This week, another activity option opened to the public and this one is pretty cool. The North Shore’s first permanent outdoor axe throwing...
Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022
Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
CBD & THC Sparkling Water Hits The Market In Duluth At Bent Paddle Brewing
Bent Paddle Brewing Company has teamed up with regional hemp growers to bring CBD sparkling water to their taproom beginning today. The first run of non-alcoholic CBD sparkling water available is the Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava CBD+ beverage. The CBD+ Full Spectrum Sparkling Water features approximately 22mg of CBD +...
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing “Knocks It Out Of The Park” In Mission Overseas
Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing was recognized recently for their exceptional work overseas. The Director of the Air National Guard posted the accolades on social media, highlighting what our local airmen accomplished in a deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The 148th Fighter wing deployed their...
Duluth Huskies to Battle Kalamazoo Thursday at Wade Stadium For League Championship
The Duluth Huskies have had an up and down season, but they got hot just as the playoffs began and that is exactly what every team strives for. The Huskies (37-33) began their playoffs with best-of-three series against Eau Claire, a team they failed to defeat in 8 games during the regular season. However, what happens in the regular season doesn't matter come playoff time and the Huskies pulled the upset, knocking out Eau Claire.
Minnesota Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen Launching ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting into the cereal game with his own sugary breakfast food called 'First Down Flakes'. The new 'First Down Flakes' look like your basic corn flake cereal with a sugary coating, think Frosted Flakes, but unlike Tony The Tiger's cereal, Thielen's is a limited edition and the money raised will go to a good cause.
