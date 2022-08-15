ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course

Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022

Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Huskies to Battle Kalamazoo Thursday at Wade Stadium For League Championship

The Duluth Huskies have had an up and down season, but they got hot just as the playoffs began and that is exactly what every team strives for. The Huskies (37-33) began their playoffs with best-of-three series against Eau Claire, a team they failed to defeat in 8 games during the regular season. However, what happens in the regular season doesn't matter come playoff time and the Huskies pulled the upset, knocking out Eau Claire.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen Launching ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting into the cereal game with his own sugary breakfast food called 'First Down Flakes'. The new 'First Down Flakes' look like your basic corn flake cereal with a sugary coating, think Frosted Flakes, but unlike Tony The Tiger's cereal, Thielen's is a limited edition and the money raised will go to a good cause.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
