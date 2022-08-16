Read full article on original website
KATV
Sheriff's office investigating fatal traffic accident on Lawson Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office alerted citizens to a fatal accident in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday. According to officials, the accident happened at the 17000 block of Lawson Road. Deputies urged the public to avoid the area and closed down Lawson Road as a...
KATV
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
KATV
Silver Alert issued for Poinsett County man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing Poinsett County man. Ralph E. Tackett last was spotted on camera in Truman, at the intersection of Highway 69 and Industrial Ave. at 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday. He is 6 feet tall,...
KTLO
Two shooting incidents on Little Rock metro interstates added to ASP investigations
Since Monday, two additional cases have been added to the ongoing investigations of shooting incidents that occurred on interstate highways in the Little Rock metro area during the past weekend. Both cases were brought to the attention of the state police special agents by vehicle drivers following yesterday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive
Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
KATV
LRPD investigating 2nd fatal hit-and-run over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a second fatal hit-and-run over the weekend. According to authorities, officers of the Southwest Patrol Division responded to the 5300 block of South University Ave for a pedestrian-involved traffic collision. A 911 caller reported a male was struck by a...
LRPD investigating Fillmore St. shooting that injured pregnant woman, 5-year-old
Little Rock police investigating an overnight shooting involving a pregnant woman, along with her 5-year-old daughter.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend shooting spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
ARDOT announce when new I-30 river bridge will open
The biggest project in the history of the Arkansas Department of Transportation has reached a major milestone.
KATV
Updated incident count increases to 15 during weekend shooting spree in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As state and local authorities continue to investigate a series of weekend shootings that left three people dead and four others injured in the Little Rock area, they are increasing their incident total, Little Rock police said in a statement Monday. "Last night, many of...
LRPD reports reveal additional details on weekend shooting spree, accused shooter
Additional details in shootings, and charges filed, in Little Rock over an Aug. 14 series of incidents.
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
Family still wants answers 6 years after Conway man killed
It’s been six years since a Conway man was murdered in his home. The family of Terry Credit is still searching for answers and wants to know who killed him.
‘It’s unacceptable’ City leaders, law enforcement discuss violent weekend that included 15 ‘shooting incidents’
City leaders and law enforcement officials updated the public with the latest information about a violent weekend that included at least 15 "shooting incidents." They attributed much of it to one man who was arrested Sunday evening.
magnoliareporter.com
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
Jacksonville Police Department search for missing child
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 12-year-old Sa’Mari Garry was last seen in Jacksonville and is believed to possibly be with her non-custodial mother, Rickelle Reed. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts...
Investigation underway after fatal hit-and-run in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to the 5300 block of S. University Ave on a call of a pedestrian-involved collision. According to reports, the initial callers said a male was hit by a vehicle heading north on...
