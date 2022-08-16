Read full article on original website
Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
Bogue leaders receive update on potential town park property
BOGUE — Town Clerk Shawne Southard updated Bogue Council members Aug. 15 on efforts to acquire land for the town’s first park. The town was approved in February to receive a $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) matching grant to purchase land for a town park.
Advisors ready to do work: Some are skeptical of appearance commission
Town commissioners might not get the advice they planned on, but the Swansboro Planning Board and Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission were happy to share their thoughts on establishing an appearance commission. Several points were made as a result of the joint meeting of the planning board and historic commission. One...
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
Records Reveal New Bern’s Mayor is Connected to Land Developer
“If any vote has a direct substantial financial impact on a member, you will not be able to vote.” – Tom Carruthers. Update: This was published prior to Mayor Odham taking the oath of office so we updated his title to reflect the change. The BOA meeting was erroneously dated August 16. We corrected it to August 15. We also added construction to the list of businesses after seeing it on the P & G of New Bern annual report.
Concerns about incidental take permits focus of Marine Fisheries Commission meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a busy time for the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission as they are meeting in Jacksonville over the next two days. One item getting lots of attention is incidental take permits for gillnet fishermen along the coast. When fishing with gillnets, bycatch of other species is common, but anglers and […]
NC public safety officer to receive award for 71-plus years of service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that its long-serving police officer, James ‘XY’ Brown, has been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award from Project Lead. The White Lotus Award will be presented to Brown at an awards ceremony at the Wilmington Convention Center on Sept 24. Brown has been with the […]
Marlene Hyatt, 68; service August 19
Marlene Hyatt, 68, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 19th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Area Death Notices - August 16, 17 & 18
Marlene Hyatt, 68, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 19th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
Annette Ulmes, 96; no service
Annette Visocky Ulmes, 96, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Annette was born on November 18, 1925, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to the late Paul and Anna Visocky. She will be laid to rest at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery...
Jacksonville hires new city manager
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has announced the hiring of its new city manager to replace Dr. Richard Woodruff, who retired in May. The Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh W Ray, ICMA-CM, as their new city manager at their regular council meeting on Tuesday. Ray is a 20-year veteran of […]
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
Aquarium Scholars grants available for students from Title I schools
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Applications are open until Sept. 30 for the Aquarium Scholars grant program, which offers funding to provide N.C. Aquarium educational opportunities to students from Title I or Title I eligible schools across the state. This program endeavors to remove financial barriers that may prevent underserved...
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No wonder people don't vote
The House has passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which will cut our country's carbon emissions, lower the cost of some prescription drugs and raise the minimum tax on the richest corporations. While it will take a few years for these new laws to take effect, they are all good things the Democrats have passed without Republican support.
Vendor expo to highlight female-led businesses
— The For ME (Minority Entrepreneur) Networking Group, in partnership with Carteret Community College’s Small Business Center, will host a Women in Business Vendor Expo on the college campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The event will highlight female-led businesses in Carteret County. The community...
Carol Hartsoe, 68; service August 20
Carol Elaine Hartsoe, 68, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare. She was born March 3, 1954, in Onslow County, NC, to the late Kenneth and Carolyn Emmons. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00pm at Queens Creek United...
Eliza Hill, 89; incomplete
Eliza Lee Dudley Hill, 89, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport. Arrangements are being handled by Oscar's Mortuary in New Bern.
