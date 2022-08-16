Read full article on original website
963xke.com
Mayor Henry leads annual downtown Fort Wayne business walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry checked in on local businesses in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday. He led his annual business walk in downtown Fort Wayne. The walk served as an opportunity for Mayor Henry and City of Fort Wayne staff members to talk to and get feedback from several businesses.
WOWO News
Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plan commission votes to redefine solar panel use in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Jefferson Township in Southeast Allen County is the proposed site of a solar project that is causing uproar in the county. Judy Gerardot is part of a group of Allen County residents against large, ground-mounted solar projects, saying she wants to protect their farm land and their way of.
WANE-TV
2 waste companies bid for Fort Wayne’s bulk collection contract; City to ‘evaluate’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has received two bids for its the new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. Details of the bids were not released. Currently,...
WANE-TV
New homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road add to county housing supply
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sometime next year, ground will break on new homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road, a mile from busy commercial development that includes a Target, Walgreens, Burger King and a Casa Grille Italiano. While the area seems to be fully developed with housing additions lining...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
WANE-TV
Local neighborhood and artist help promote school safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The North Highland Neighborhood and Active Transportation Coalition of Fort Wayne have teamed up to bring artwork and school safety to Price Elementary School. Recently, the crosswalks and sidewalks have been painted to bring awareness to drivers in the area to slow down. The colors red,...
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
whatzup.com
Festival offers taste of Fort Wayne arts scene
Fans of food, music, and more can get a taste of just about everything when Arts United brings the annual Taste of the Arts Festival back to Fort Wayne. Explore this rich artistic event for yourself Saturday, Aug. 27, as it fills downtown areas with musical acts, comedy shows, dance routines, and theater performances, not to mention the variety of food and artisan goods.
WANE-TV
3 Allen County businesses recognized by Gov. Holcomb for economic growth, community commitment
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers recognized three Allen County businesses Tuesday as recipients of the 2022 Century and Half-Century Business Awards. The award honors Hoosier businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 or 100 years...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
WANE-TV
Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation said rolling slowdowns will impact drivers on U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 Saturday into Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power plans to work in the area. Structures are being updated and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
huntington.edu
Huntington Doctoral Grad Named to Fellowship
Hanna Tekola, OTD, OTR/L, Huntington University graduate Class of 2022, has been named to the Assistive Technology fellowship at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. This is a yearlong fellowship consisting of client care four days a week and didactic courses/independent study once a week. Tekola said prior experiences engaging with...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist struck along W Wallen Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after they say a bicyclist was struck while crossing the Pufferbelly Trail. FWPD says the woman was biking northbound on the Pufferbelly Trail around 4:15 p.m. when she pulled out in front of a car while crossing West Wallen Road, near Hunters Knoll Run.
WANE-TV
Where GasBuddy thinks Fort Wayne gas prices will go next
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of decline, Fort Wayne gas prices shot up around 10 cents to $3.99 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded. Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, it could be worse. “That [increase] was in response to about...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is working with area shelters to help rescue 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, that alleged the company...
WANE-TV
FW councilman pushes for more “equitable” board appointing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a pair of resolutions councilman Russ Jehl sponsored were discussed. To put more power in the hands of the city council by allowing them to appoint more members to government boards. The first resolution aims to take elections from...
