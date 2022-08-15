Overreach by the FBI and IRS cannot be tolerated, according to this letter

On Monday, we were witness to a level of overreach by the FBI and the judicial branch of our Republic that had never been seen before. The unprovoked attack on President Trump’s residence is something that cannot be overlooked.

We no longer have a system that provides equal justice; rather, we have a politically motivated attempt to prevent the constitutional process of electoral precedence from proceeding without interference. This has resulted in the loss of our equal justice system. The electorate is being forced to confront the most fundamental facts due to the unfortunate fact that it has become more than visible.

The Internal Revenue Service may examine your tax return in greater detail if they determine that you are a fiscal purist. If you hang a sign supporting Donald Trump in your yard, the FBI may monitor your private communications without your knowledge or consent. If you actually get involved in political activism, may God protect you and your family from the consequences.

You laugh it off since it would never happen in this area. I concur; the pressures that a corrupt legal system would put on our local police enforcement would never cause them to cave. Sadly, the same cannot be said about the government of our state.

Remember that at the beginning of the Japanese attempt to conquer our united stand against fascism, their fear was that all Americans owned guns and that an invasion would inspire all Americans to take up arms against the invaders. This is because the Japanese believed that an invasion would cause all Americans to fight back against the invaders.

The same holds true in modern times. I say we welcome the socialist intruders. Our liberties and the constitution of our nation will not be violated without a fight on our part.